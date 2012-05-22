* EU leaders meet on Wednesday to tackle debt crisis
* World powers due for nuclear talks with Iran on Wednesday
* U.S. crude stocks up, products unchanged last week - poll
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 22 Brent crude held steady near
$109 on Tuesday, awaiting the results of two meetings to tackle
Europe's debt crisis and Iran's nuclear programme and which are
likely to determine the future of global oil demand and supply.
EU leaders may implement new measures to tackle its
worsening debt crisis during a Wednesday meeting after contagion
fears sparked a global markets selloff in the past few weeks.
World powers will also meet Iran on Wednesday to discuss its
nuclear programme, but tensions with the West remain high as the
U.S. Senate unanimously approved a package of new economic
sanctions on Iran's oil sector on Monday.
Brent crude edged up 6 cents to $108.87 by 0320 GMT,
but is still about $20 down from March's high. U.S. crude
for June inched up 6 cents to $92.63 ahead of its expiry later
today.
"Prices just got to such a depressed point where there could
be some speculative or technical buying," Ben Le Brun, a
Sydney-based markets analyst at OptionsXpress said.
"Uncertainty in the euro zone is going to weigh out anything
from Iran, unless the Iranian news flow gets worse."
Francois Hollande will push a proposal to share the burden
of European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels
this week, after talks about Greece's possible exit from the
common currency zone raised jitters among investors.
Investors will have to wait until re-elections in Greece on
June 17 for a clearer picture on whether the debt laden country
will stay in the euro zone, Le Brun said.
"In times of uncertainty, traders prefer to take short
positions and talk later," he added.
IRAN
Rising crude stocks in the United States and higher
production from OPEC producers also capped oil gains although
any signs of rising tensions between Iran and the West may lift
prices again.
There was no immediate sign of a breakthrough in the tense
confrontation over Iran's nuclear programme after U.N. nuclear
watchdog chief held talks in Tehran on Monday.
Instead, the United States toughened its stance when the
Senate unanimously approved on Monday a package of new economic
sanctions on Iran's oil sector two days ahead of the meeting in
Baghdad between major powers and Tehran.
"Short term, we feel there are risks to the upside," ANZ
analysts said in a note, adding that Brent looks to be targeting
$110.15 a barrel.
"If WTI can clear $93 a barrel, we may see another dollar
move towards $94."
Rising crude stockpiles in the United States may also weigh
on prices. Crude inventories were expected to rise 1.0 million
barrels last week, up for the ninth straight week, a Reuters
poll of analysts showed. Distillates and gasoline stocks were
forecast unchanged from the previous week's level.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)