* U.N. IAEA director says deal with Iran near
* OECD says euro zone crisis could derail global recovery
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Recasts, adds API data, additional detail)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 22 Oil prices fell on Tuesday as
signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on
Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions,
while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic
growth.
A day after completing talks in Tehran, International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said he
expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to boost cooperation with
the investigation into the Islamic Republic's nuclear activity,
although differences remained.
Amano's announcement came a day ahead of Iran's meeting on
its nuclear program with six major powers in Baghdad and the
European Union's embargo on Iranian oil slated for July.
Germany dismissed a French-led call for euro zone
governments to issue common bonds, cooling hopes a day before a
European Union summit that the meeting would produce fresh
measures to tackle the region's debt problems.
Waning optimism about the summit pressured the euro against
the dollar and the dollar index strengthened.
A stronger U.S. currency can pressure dollar-denominated
commodities like oil by making them more expensive to consumers
using other currencies.
Oil prices also felt pressure from an Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development report warning that
failure to contain Europe's crisis could derail fragile global
growth led by Japan and the United States.
"There is perception that Iranians are more agreeable at
this point to slowing down its nuclear efforts, but they still
have to show some concrete action regarding their nuclear
program to justify such hopes," said Gene McGillian analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent July crude slipped 40 cents to settle at
$108.41 a barrel, after reaching $109.36. Brent fell to an
intraday low of $107.79 in post-settlement trading.
The expiring U.S. June crude contract fell 91 cents
to settle at $91.66, after trading from $91.39 to $93.01.
U.S. July crude fell $1.01 to settle at $91.85 a
barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R pushed back above
$16 a barrel, ending at $16.56 based on July contracts.
Trading volume remained lackluster, assisting choppy trading
trajectories. Brent volume was 23 percent below the 30-day
average and U.S. turnover 29 percent under its 30-day average.
Fitch Ratings cut Japan's sovereign credit status, weighing
on oil and coming after both Brent and U.S. crude on Monday
snapped a string of lower finishes and closed higher on lift
from China's call for more efforts to stimulate growth.
A report showing U.S. home resales rose in April to their
highest annual rate in nearly two years helped boost equities
intraday, but stocks closed little changed.
U.S. heating oil futures, the benchmark distillate
contract, settled 0.11 cent higher even though the index
tracking tonnage hauled by American trucks slipped in April
compared to March, ending seven straight months of gains.
Gasoline futures ended 0.31 cent lower after
MasterCard reported U.S. gasoline demand rose last week versus
the previous week, by 1.3 percent, though demand remained 0.9
percent lower compared to the year-ago period.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM NEGOTIATIONS
Israel expressed deep suspicion on Tuesday about the
expected deal between the IAEA and Iran, suggesting Tehran's aim
was to avoid sanctions rather than make real concessions.
Six major powers are slated to meet Iran on Wednesday in
Baghdad to discuss Tehran's nuclear program, but the dispute
with the West remains tense and the U.S. Senate approved a
package of new economic sanctions on Iran's oil sector on
Monday.
"The mere possibility of the negotiations failing is keeping
markets on their toes," said David Wech from JBC Energy.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.5 million barrels last
week, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a
report released late on Tuesday.
Gasoline stocks fell 4.5 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 235,000 barrels, the API said.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen 1.0 million barrels last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 500,000 barrels and
distillate stocks off by 200,000 barrels.
U.S. crude oil stocks stood above 380 million barrels in the
week to May 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's (EIA) most recent report, putting inventories
at their highest since 1990.
The EIA's weekly report is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, Christopher Johnson and Simon Falush in London;
Editing by John Picinich; David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)