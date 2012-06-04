* US jobs, China manufacturing data drive prices lower
* Brent crude trading at Feb 2011 lows
* Eyes on monetary policy meetings later this week
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, June 4 Brent crude prices traded
below $100 for the second straight session on Monday, pressured
by fears of a global economic slowdown following weak U.S. and
Chinese economic data.
Brent crude for July delivery dropped nearly $1 to
$97.51 by 0231 GMT, matching a low touched in February 2011.
U.S. crude fell 89 cents to $82.34 a barrel after
tumbling to as low as $81.89 earlier in the session, the lowest
since October 2011.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth stumbling in May,
causing the country's unemployment rate to rise for the first
time in nearly a year. China also added to the gloom, reporting
a slowdown in the country's manufacturing sector.
"The market is digesting all the bad data that came out last
week," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi
Corp. "Brent at $100 was a strong psychological support and we
just blew through that. So now I think people will be taking
their money out of risky assets because everybody is afraid to
pick a bottom."
In May, both Brent and U.S. crude posted their biggest
monthly losses since late 2008, as global economic concerns
offset fears of a possible disruption to Iranian oil supplies
due to Western sanctions against Tehran.
Investors remained cautious over the escalating financial
turmoil in Europe.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday called for
the establishment of a central authority that would oversee and
coordinate fiscal policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a
big leap forward in euro integration, but investors are doubtful
whether the close integration could restore market confidence.
Traders are closely watching several monetary policy
meetings due this week, including the European Central Bank on
Wednesday and Bank of England on Thursday, for clues on their
responses to vulnerable global growth.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday will
testify before a congressional committee about the state of the
U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)