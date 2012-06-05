* G7 to hold emergency talks on euro debt crisis
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, June 5 Brent crude prices rebounded
for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per
barrel on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the
world's leading economies will take new action to tackle the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Brent crude for July delivery rose 60 cents to
$99.45 a barrel by 0047 GMT, adding to a 42-cent gain in the
previous session. Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month low of
$95.63 before recovering.
U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $84.65 a barrel.
"U.S. and Brent oil futures improved slightly, but the
market remains vulnerable to risk-off moves given the ongoing
uncertainty from Europe," said analysts at ANZ in a research
note.
"With equity markets trading a tad higher and the U.S.
dollar pushed down to the lowest level in four sessions, there
was a level of support for crude markets."
The euro edged up further from last week's two-year low
against the dollar on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare
back their huge bets against the currency ahead of a conference
call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers.
Ministers and central bankers from the United States,
Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany, France and Italy will discuss
the euro zone debt crisis later on Tuesday, in a sign of
heightened global alarm about the strains in the 17-nation
European currency area.
Concerns over the state of the world economy and ample
global crude supplies have taken the spotlight from lingering
tensions between Iran and Western powers, which just three
months ago helped push Brent crude prices to above $128.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog and Iran will hold a new
round of talks on Friday to try to reach an agreement to resume
a long-stalled probe into Tehran's atomic activities, the head
of the IAEA said on Monday.
Traders will also be awaiting the release of this week's
U.S. crude stocks data.
Crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer likely
fell last week after 10 straight weeks of builds, due to lower
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly
industry and government reports.
Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute is due
on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, while the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's weekly poll comes out at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)