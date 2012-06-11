* Rally on euro zone bailout of Spanish banks fades
* Saudi's Naimi says OPEC may need higher output target
* Shut Motiva Texas refinery unit curbs product losses
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Updates prices through post-settlement trade)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 11 Oil tumbled 3 percent on
M onday, with U.S. crude at its lowest for the year as fears that
the euro zone debt crisis will engulf more countries and
threaten petroleum demand reversed a rally sparked by Europe's
plan to rescue Spanish banks.
Also pressuring prices, top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC
may need to raise oil output targets at its Thursday meeting in
Vienna.
With Brent crude down sharply from a 2012 peak above $128 a
barrel in March, the Saudi position puts OPEC's top producer at
odds with other cartel members that favor reduced production to
stem a supply glut.
Crude futures reversed after rallying more than $2 on the
news that euro zone finance ministers o n Saturday agreed to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to tackle the
problems of debt-stricken banks.
But oil faded, the euro erased gains against the dollar and
U.S. stocks fell as investors fretted over the impact of the
deal on public debt and whether Greece's elections on Sunday
will deepen the region's crisis.
"While avoiding bank failures in Spain is a good thing,
investors realize that the Italians will probably want help
next, so it's not a surprise for crude to pull back," said Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent July crude fell $1.47 to settle at $98 a
barrel, after reaching $102.21. Brent extended losses to $96.48
in post-settlement trading, approaching the $95.63 low for the
year struck on June 4.
U.S. July crude slumped $1.40 to settle at $82.70 a
barrel, off its $86.64 peak. A post-settlement drop to $81.11
eclipsed the $81.21 low for the year struck on June 4.
Brent and U.S. crude fell for a third straight day.
Brent trading volume outpaced U.S. crude turnover and both
had dealings above their respective 30-day averages.
U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures
settled lower, but losses were limited by news that a recently
commissioned 325,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) crude unit at Motiva
Enterprises' Port Arthur, Texas refinery was expected to be shut
for up to five months.
Crude prices received support from data showing China's
crude imports rose to a record 25.48 million tonnes, or about 6
million bpd, in May, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier.
But implied oil demand edged up only 0.4 percent from a year
before and only marginally from April.
Other data showed China's inflation, industrial output and
retail sales all declined in May, sounding another note of
caution about the global economy.
SAUDI: HIGHER OUTPUT MAY BE NEEDED
With a contentious OPEC meeting looming, Ali al-Naimi, Saudi
Arabia's oil minister, said OPEC may need to raise its oil
output target for the second half of the year.
"Our analysis suggests that we will need a higher ceiling
than currently exists," he said in an interview in the Gulf Oil
Review.
Saudi Arabia has lifted crude oil production sharply to 10
million bpd, a 30-year high, in an effort to help bring prices
down and help nurture a faltering global economy.
Iraq's oil minister, also serving as OPEC's president,
signaled that the producer group could act to reduce a global
supply glut but was unlikely to set country production quotas at
the meeting.
Kuwait's oil minister said he believed a discussion about
potential output cuts was most likely inevitable.
"With the recent price drop, consensus was emerging for a
production cutback, certainly not an increase or talk of one,"
said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR DISPUTE
Iran approaches the OPEC meeting facing tightening U.S.-led
sanctions and a European Union embargo on Iranian oil set for
July as the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program continues.
The United States will exempt India, South Korea and five
other economies from financial sanctions in return for
significantly cutting purchases of Iranian oil.
Iran's top oil buyer China and Singapore did not receive
waivers.
Iran's deputy negotiator said world powers were unprepared
for the next round of talks over the nuclear issue and had
failed to honor agreements reached in previous negotiations,
Iranian media said on Sunday.
Iran and the six powers -- the United States, France,
Russia, China, Germany and Britain -- will meet for a third time
this year in Moscow on June 18-19 to discuss the nuclear issue
after making little progress at their most recent meeting.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said its
separate talks with the Iranians on Friday were "disappointing",
and resulted in no progress toward an agreement on allowing
inspectors access to key facilities in Iran.
