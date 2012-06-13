* Asian shares rise on higher U.S. market, Europe worries
* Austrian minister says Italy too may need bailout
* U.S. crude stocks rise on W.Coast, Cushing drops -API
* Coming Up: Euro zone Industrial production Apr; 0900 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 13 Brent crude slipped below $97
on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC this
week, and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its
debt crisis intensified fears of a slowdown in oil demand
growth.
Investors are watching for any change in the group's output
policy, with price hawks calling on Saudi Arabia to rein in
excess production. They are also awaiting Greek election results
for a sense of the steps policymakers may take to tackle
Europe's deepening debt crisis.
Brent crude slipped 15 cents to $96.99 a barrel by
0350 GMT, posting declines for the fifth straight day in its
biggest losing streak in a year. U.S. crude fell 37 cents
to $82.95, reversing the gains of the previous session.
"We will see investors stepping aside or repositioning ahead
of these key events," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst with
ANZ. "There is the risk of getting caught on the downside. There
is going to be volatility."
Brent may trade between $96 and $102 per barrel with the
U.S. benchmark in an $80-$86 range over the next few days,
Robertson said. The band is wide because of the uncertainty and
a lot of expected volatility, she said.
OPEC and the U.S. government agreed on Tuesday that global
oil markets could weaken further in the second half of the year,
with prospects for demand dimming.
In its monthly report on market fundamentals, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, or EIA, cut its forecast for
oil demand growth this year by 150,000 barrels per day to
810,000 bpd as the European crisis weighs on demand.
Brent has fallen from a peak of more than $128 a barrel in
March, prompting calls from exporters such as Venezuela to stem
a slide that has knocked $30 a barrel off prices.
Saudi Arabia has lifted output to 10 million barrels a day,
its highest in decades, to help nurse global economic growth in
what Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has called a "type of
stimulus" for the economy.
That has taken supply from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to 31.6 million barrels a day in May, an
OPEC report said on Tuesday, well above the official 30-million
bpd target it set in December.
EUROPE
The Greek elections over the weekend, which may determine
whether the country stays in the euro zone, are weighing on
prices as further chaos in the single currency region may affect
global demand for oil.
Raising the stakes further, Austria's finance minister said
Italy might need a financial rescue because of its high
borrowing costs. While the comment drew a sharp denial from the
Italian prime minister, it stoked fears that Europe is far from
ending 2-1/2 years of turmoil.
Data on crude stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer,
the United States, will also provide fresh price direction.
U.S. crude stocks climbed unexpectedly last week thanks to a
large increase on the West Coast, although stockpiles in the key
Cushing storage hub declined, data from the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels, contrary to
analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.4
million. The Energy Information Administration numbers are due
later in the day.
"Market participants will be watching just to see if the
trend of a fall in stockpiles continues," said Robertson.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)