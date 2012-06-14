* Asia shares ease, weak US data raises global growth
concerns
* Saudi Arabia under OPEC pressure to prevent oil collapse
* Coming Up: U.S. Jobless claims Weekly; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 14 Brent crude held above $97 on
Thursday, trading in a narrow range with investors reluctant to
take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting of producer
group OPEC and Greek elections.
Participants are looking out for any change in stance in the
group's output policy with latest data from the world's top oil
consumer the United States adding to a raft of signals that
point to a slowdown in its recovery. They are also awaiting
clarity on whether Greece will stay in the euro zone.
Brent crude rose 26 cents to $97.39 a barrel by 0323
GMT, after dipping to as low as $96.80 earlier. U.S. crude
gained 20 cents to $82.82, after settling at the lowest
since Oct. 6. Both have fallen about 25 percent from their highs
touched in March.
"The broad consensus seems to be that OPEC would maintain
status quo on its output quotas," said Victor Shum, a senior
partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz said.
"Prices would remain under downward pressure for some time
because of the weak outlook for Europe."
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has come under pressure from
fellow OPEC producers to cut oil output to prevent a further
slide in crude prices.
Price hawks in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are fretting that slowing economic growth will send
crude, already off $30 since March, plummeting further.
"We think that given the economic situation, above all in
Europe, there is a serious threat that prices might fall
drastically and so our policy is to defend the production
ceiling agreed in December," said Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael
Ramirez ahead of the meeting.
Riyadh's preferred oil price is $100 a barrel, a level it
feels permits oil investment without hurting economic growth,
while most in OPEC want to defend $100 as a price floor.
"The upcoming OPEC meeting is unclear whether an agreement
would be made about the ideal output level," said Miguel
Audencial, sales trader at CMC Markets, in a report.
"The outcome of this meeting would be closely watched by oil
traders because this would give a very good indication on where
the price of oil is headed in the short-to-medium term."
EUROPE
Concerns over economic uncertainty in the United States and
Europe have dominated oil markets in recent months, often
overshadowing supply and demand indicators.
The latest such instance was data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) that showed domestic crude
stockpiles edged down 191,000 barrels last week, as refiners
revved up operations to their highest since 2007.
The drawdown included a fall in crude stockpiles in Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. oil futures from a record high,
supported by the reversal of the Seaway pipeline.
Prices surged to session highs after the data, only to pare
gains on worries about the euro zone's finances and weak U.S.
retail sales for a second straight month.
Investors are worried about the outcome of the Greek
elections as a win for parties opposing the austerity terms of
the bailout would leave the country on the brink of bankruptcy
and an eventual chaotic exit from the bloc. That would further
deepen the crisis in the region and hurt oil demand.
Asian shares and base metals fell, while the euro clung on
to most of its overnight gains and gold was steady after posting
four straight sessions of increases, reflecting the uncertainty
prevailing across the broader market.
"The euro zone will muddle through," Shum said. "There will
be no collapse, but neither will there be a major solution."
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)