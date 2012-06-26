* U.S. weekly crude stockpiles to drop by 700,000 bbls -poll
* Cyprus becomes 5th EU nation to seek emergency funds
* EU to start Iran oil embargo on July 1
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data at 2030GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 26 Brent crude held steady above
$91 per barrel on Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a
drop in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a European
summit would be unable to produce a concrete solution to the
region's debt crisis.
The two-day summit in Brussels will be the 20th time EU
leaders have met to try to resolve a crisis that has spread
across Europe since it began in Greece in early 2010. Appetite
for riskier assets is expected to stay low as investors remain
cautious ahead of the meet later this week.
Brent crude rose for a third session, trading at
$91.18 a barrel by 0301 GMT, up 17 cents. U.S. crude
inched up 1 cent to $79.22.
"The sentiment continued from last night on some short
covering triggered by RBOB (gasoline futures)," said Ryoma
Furumi, a commodities sales manager at Newedge Japan, referring
to a near 3 percent rise in U.S. gasoline futures on
Monday due to concerns about supplies in the New York Harbor,
the delivery point for the contract.
"People are staying on the sidelines to see which way the
market will go."
Oil prices are expected to be underpinned by forecasts for a
700,000 barrels drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week and
supply disruptions in Norway and Argentina due to labor
strikes.
Worries about production from the Gulf of Mexico due to a
storm threat had boosted oil prices in the previous session, but
these concerns have eased with the Tropical Storm Debby headed
away from energy infrastructure in the basin.
EU WOES, AMPLE OIL
The appetite for riskier assets is expected to stay low as
the debt crisis grinds on in the euro zone, where Cyprus became
the fifth country to seek emergency funding for its troubled
banks.
"Markets appear to be in risk-off mode pricing in for
disappointment ahead of the EU summit," ANZ analysts led by Mark
Pervan said in a note.
"We think any progress could result in a commodity market
rally, particularly in oil prices."
Brent oil has shed more than 25 percent from its 2012 peak
above $128 reached in March as economic uncertainty dimmed the
global demand outlook at a time of ample supplies.
Higher output from OPEC, in particular Saudi Arabia, has
also muted the impact of imminent sanctions on Iran oil exports.
EU governments on Monday formally approved an embargo on
Iranian oil to start on July 1, dismissing calls by debt-ridden
Greece for possible exemptions to help ease its economic crisis.
"We've always have assurance from Saudi Arabia that they
will cover for Iranian supply," Newedge's Furumi said.
The embargo comes as part of a series of measures designed
to put pressure on Iran to halt what the United States and
others say is a nuclear weapons programme.
Despite OPEC's call to adhere to a production quota, top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia is showing no sign of changing its policy
of high output in order to support global economic growth.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)