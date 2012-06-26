* U.S. weekly crude stockpiles to drop by 700,000 bbls-poll
* Cyprus becomes 5th EU nation to seek emergency funds
* EU to start Iran oil embargo on July 1, S.Korea halts
imports
* Coming Up: API weekly inventory data: 2030 GMT
(Updates previous Singapore)
LONDON, June 26 Oil climbed towards $92 per
barrel on Tuesday as the prospect of a decline in U.S. crude
stockpiles offset concern that a meeting of European leaders
would fail to resolve the region's debt crisis.
The two-day summit in Brussels later this week will be the
20th time EU leaders have met to sort out a crisis that has
spread across Europe since it began in Greece in early 2010.
The appetite for riskier assets is expected to stay low as
the debt crisis grinds on in the euro zone, where Cyprus became
the fifth country to seek emergency funding for its troubled
banks.
Brent crude rose 73 cents to $91.74 a barrel by 0824
GMT after reaching a session high of $92. U.S. crude
climbed 27 cents to $79.48.
"Markets appear to be in risk-off mode, pricing in for
disappointment ahead of the EU summit," ANZ analysts led by Mark
Pervan said in a note.
"We think any progress could result in a commodity market
rally, particularly in oil prices."
Oil prices are expected to be underpinned by forecasts for a
700,000-barrel drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week and
supply disruptions in Norway and Argentina due to labour
strikes.
Worries about production from the Gulf of Mexico due to a
storm threat had boosted oil prices in the previous session, but
these concerns have eased with Tropical Storm Debby headed away
from energy infrastructure in the basin.
AMPLE OIL
Brent crude oil has shed more than 25 percent from its 2012
peak above $128 reached in March as economic uncertainty has
dimmed the global demand outlook at a time of ample supplies.
Higher output by OPEC, in particular Saudi Arabia, has also
muted the impact of imminent sanctions on Iran oil exports.
EU governments on Monday formally approved an embargo on
Iranian oil to start on July 1, dismissing calls by debt-ridden
Greece for possible exemptions to help ease its economic crisis.
The impact of the EU sanctions is also being felt in Asia.
South Korea, a major consumer of Iranian crude, has called a
halt to imports from July 1 due to a European Union ban on
insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil.
The embargo comes as part of a series of measures designed
to put pressure on Iran to halt what the United States and
others say is a nuclear weapons programme.
Despite OPEC's call to adhere to a production quota, top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia is showing no sign of changing its policy
of high output in order to support global economic growth.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by
Jason Neely)