* EU summit scepticism grows as Germany buries common bonds
idea
* Norway's strike to shut 150,000 bpd oil output in North
Sea
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil data; 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 27 Brent crude edged down to
just below $93 a barrel on Wednesday, as heightened concerns
that European leaders would fail to resolve the region's
crippling debt crisis at a key meet this week offset worries
about tighter North Sea supplies.
Caution was high on investors' minds after Germany staunchly
opposed the idea of sharing the region's debt, dampening
expectations of a bold move from the summit of European leaders
to halt a contagion from the 30-month long debt crisis.
Brent crude edged down 10 cents to $92.92 by 0235
GMT. U.S. crude was at $79.50, up 14 cents, supported by
expectations of a drop in domestic oil stocks.
"Expectations for that (a price direction from the EU meet)
seems to be weakening as the day goes by," Michael Creed, an
economist at the National Australian Bank said.
"The EU will continue to kick the can down the road and
we're unlikely to see any real resolution."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stamped out the idea of
common euro zone bonds - favoured by France, Italy and Spain,
saying that Europe would not share total debt liability "as long
as I live".
But lower North Sea output due to a workers' strike is
expected to limit losses.
Brent on Tuesday posted its largest daily percentage gain
since March 1 and settled at above $93 for the first time in a
week after Norway's Statoil said it will shut four more
oil platforms in the North Sea. This will reduce output at the
world's eighth largest oil producer by 150,000 barrels per day.
Brent's price jump stretched its premium over West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) prices CL-LCO1=R to more than $13 on
Tuesday, the widest in more than a week.
"Price improvements this week are due to oil being oversold
last week," NAB's Creed said, adding that expectations of a fall
in U.S. crude stocks also cast a slight bullish hue on oil.
U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast to have fallen by
500,000 barrels last week due to a drop in imports, an extended
Reuters poll of analysts found, ahead of data from the Energy
Information Administration to be released at 1430 GMT.
But data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on
Tuesday showed an unexpected rise of 507,000 barrels last week.
Oil is on track to drop more than 20 percent in the second
quarter, the largest three-month fall since the financial crisis
in 2008, due to demand concerns triggered by economic worries.
U.S. and EU sanctions on Iranian crude will start this week,
but the impact is expected to be marginal as higher output from
OPEC helps fill the shortfall, Creed said.
"The sanctions have quite a lot of holes so Iran will still
be supplying quite a bit of volume," he said.
Iran on Tuesday urged the European Union to reconsider an
embargo on Iranian oil that comes into effect on July 1, saying
it wanted engagement and not confrontation with the bloc.
Geopolitical tensions rose in the Middle East after NATO
allies condemned Syria for shooting down a Turkish military
plane.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)