* EU summit scepticism grows as Germany buries common bonds idea

* Norway's strike shuts 240,000 bpd oil output in North Sea

* EIA reports drop in U.S. crude, distillate stocks

* EIA reports drop in U.S. crude, distillate stocks

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, June 27 Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday on tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data, putting onto the back burner concerns that a European summit, which begins tomorrow, would do little to solve the region's debt crisis.

U.S. crude and distillate stocks fell last week, government data showed, helping firm up prices. The data briefly extended gains, but the price rise was restrained by investors squaring books or taking profits ahead of the end of the second quarter.

An oil workers strike in Norway kept Brent supported, stretching the gains to near $94 a barrel. The strike has now cut output by 240,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), higher than previously estimated. Norwegian crude is priced in relation to Brent.

Norway's government does not plan to intervene to halt the strike and may change its stance should it escalate, Labor Minister Hanne Bjurstroem said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude oil stockpiles fell last week by 133,000 barrels, less than expected, and distillates unexpectedly dropped 2.28 million barrels.

Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for U.S-traded oil futures, fell by 339,000 barrels while stocks at the Gulf Coast region rose to the highest level since May 2009.

The surge in Gulf Coast stocks in the wake of a drop in Cushing storage indicates that "the flow of oil to the refineries in the Houston area is building up with the reversal of the Seaway pipeline," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May and a gauge of business spending plans increased, improving a demand picture that had been dimmed by weak data from Europe.

In London, August Brent crude was up 50 cents at $93.52 a barrel, by noon EDT (1600 GMT), having hit a session high of $93.95 after release of the EIA data.

On Tuesday front-month Brent posted its largest daily percentage gain since March 1 to settle above $93 in the wake of more oil platforms set to be shut in the North Sea.

U.S. August crude gained 82 cents at $80.18 a barrel, after climbing to a session high of $80.92. (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Simon Falush and Alex Lawler in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)