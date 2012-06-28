* Wall Street extends losses after Supreme Court decision
* Euro zone deeply divided over how to battle debt crisis
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence survey, Friday
(Updates with stock market close, paragraph 5)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 28 Crude oil futures fell as much
as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst
quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on
worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the
euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects.
Lower U.S. equities following the U.S. Supreme Court
decision upholding key elements of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law added to the day's pressures on crude
futures.
Despite recent gains, Brent crude futures were on track to
end the second quarter down about 25 percent, the largest drop
since the last quarter of 2008, which was the height of a
financial crisis.
U.S. crude futures, meanwhile, were headed for drop of fall
about 24 percent, also the biggest quarterly loss since the last
quarter of 2008.
Trading on Wall Street was volatile, with large health
insurers hit, after the Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece
"individual mandate" provision of the Obama healthcare overhaul.
Equities were already lower on skepticism that the European
Union Summit will result in concrete measures.
U.S. equities later ended with pared losses on talk that EU
finance officials were working on urgent measures to ease
financial pressure on Spain and Italy.
"It's the euro zone problems, the strength of the dollar and
the weak equities," said Stephen Schork, president of the Schork
Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania, commenting on the reasons for
the day's price drop.
The euro fell against the dollar on doubts about the outcome
of the EU summit, denting investors' interest in buying riskier
assets such as oil and other commodities.
In London, Brent crude oil futures for August
settled $2.14 lower at $91.36 a barrel, after a session low of
$90.88.
U.S. August crude fell to an eight-month low, closing
at $77.69 a barrel, down $2.52.
"The further fall in equities triggered by the Supreme Court
decision ... exerted selling pressure on crude futures," said
Addison Armstrong, director of market research at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Technical support for U.S. crude at around $79 was breached
by selling after equities slid further, Armstrong said.
Trading volumes were light, with Brent crude nudging up 1
percent against its 30-day average while U.S. crude volume was
down 2.5 percent against its 30-day average, according to
Reuters data.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $13.67 against
$13.29 on Wednesday, with U.S. crude having fallen faster than
its London counterpart. CL-LCO1=R
Economic data released on Thursday also weighed on crude
futures. U.S. GDP for the first quarter grew at a 1.9 percent
annual pace, while consumer spending and export growth were not
as robust as previously thought.
Another set of data showed that weekly jobless benefit
claims fell, but still remained too high, reflecting weakness in
the job market.
And in Europe, euro zone economic sentiment soured in June
as managers of businesses and in factories across the currency
area saw little reason for cheer as the region's economy stalls,
even in its wealthier, northern nations.
In Wednesday's trading, crude futures rose on a strike by
Norwegian oil workers that reduced North Sea oil output and data
that showed U.S. crude and distillate stockpiles declined last
week. In overnight Asian trading, crude futures initially rose
on Thursday on those factors, but later retreated amid negative
perception about the EU summit.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
EU leaders began a meeting in Brussels on Thursday openly
divided, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pitting herself
against France and Italy and insisting they put the bloc's
fundamental problems ahead of emergency action.
But French President Francois Hollande said he expected
agreement on emergency steps to help euro zone partners whose
borrowing costs have reached unsustainable levels.
"Market sentiment is very negative," said Carsten Fritsch, a
commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "There are
concerns that the EU summit will disappoint."
Analysts say the euro zone debt and financial crisis is
stifling activity in the region, eroding investor confidence and
dampening economic growth outlook in other parts of the world.
NORWAY STRIKE
Norwegian oil production has been further cut by 290,000
barrels per day, according to a union official, from 240,000 bpd
earlier this week, as an oil workers' strike that began on
Sunday continued, with no signs of a resolution.
But the government of Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter, has said it is not about to intervene, a local
industry association said.
State-controlled oil and gas company Statoil shut
its key Oseberg field center on Sunday and other fields
including Statoil's Heidrun field and BP's have also been
affected by the strike.
IRAN SANCTIONS
Crude futures have fallen about 30 percent from the year's
high of $128.40 for Brent and $110.55 for U.S. crude, both
occurring in March, despite an embargo of Iranian crude
beginning July 1.
The fall in prices has been largely due to a rise in the
output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries,
mostly from Saudi Arabia, which is countering the threat of a
sudden drop in Iranian supplies.
In a meeting earlier this month, however, OPEC agreed to
adhere to its output target of 30 million bpd set in December.
But Venezuela's energy minister said that OPEC could hold an
extraordinary meeting in the third quarter of this year if
global crude prices remain low.
Venezuela wants the group to set an oil price band of $80 to
$120 a barrel to stem crude's recent tumble, seeking to revive a
policy the cartel scrapped seven years ago.
Iran is at loggerheads with world powers over its disputed
nuclear program that earlier this year had raised fears of that
Tehran would block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping
lane.
Keeping an eye on Iran, Saudi Arabia has reopened an old oil
pipeline built by Iraq to bypass Gulf shipping lanes, giving
Riyadh the means to export more of its crude from Red Sea
terminals should Iran try to block the strait, industry sources
said.
Meanwhile, the Obama administration, which has imposed
global financial sanctions intended to curtail business with
Iran, has granted exceptions to the sanctions to China and
Singapore, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York,
Christopher Johnson and Simon Falush in London, Florence Tan in
Singapore; editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall, M.D. Golan
and Bob Burgdorfer)