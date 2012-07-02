* China's June export orders post biggest fall since
December
* Offshore workers' strike in Norway supports prices
* Iraq's oil exports drop in June
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 2 Brent crude dropped towards
$96 a barrel on Monday as weak factory data from top energy
consumer China spurred caution, after oil prices posted their
fourth biggest daily gain on record in the prior session.
Factory downturn at the world's second biggest economy
worsened in June with export orders, which usually give a sense
of economic health from major demand centres like North America
and Europe, posting the biggest fall since December.
Brent crude fell $1.45 to $96.35 a barrel by 0346
GMT while U.S. crude shed $1 to trade at $83.96.
On Friday, Brent crude rose more than $6 a barrel while U.S.
crude jumped by more than $7 - the fourth largest daily gains in
dollar terms since the contracts were launched - as optimism
coursed through financial markets on a surprise deal by European
leaders to shore up the region's banks.
"Chinese data is one of the contributors to the softer turn
this Monday, but I think the oil market has had time to think
about the implication of the EU deal over the weekend and is
reacting now," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets.
"Until they (EU leaders) come up with an actual agreement
there's still a fair way to go as we still need to see the
details of the agreement and conditions attached to it."
A firmer dollar, as investors looked for fresh
reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the
latest European push to tackle the region's debt crisis, weighed
on commodities priced in the greenback.
Worries about oil demand growth also played a role in
dragging down prices.
A private sector survey on Monday echoed government data
released earlier showing factory activity in China shrank in
June at the fastest pace in seven months as new export orders
tumbled to depths last seen in March 2009.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.2 after
seasonal adjustments, its lowest since November 2011, while
China's official PMI fell to a seven-month low in June.
However, oil prices were expected to find support from a
strike by offshore workers in Norway's oil sector that entered
its second week on Sunday with labour unions bracing for a long
conflict and possible escalation to further lower output from
the eighth largest oil exporter.
Lower exports by Iraq should also aid. Iraq's oil exports
dropped to 2.403 million barrels per day (bpd) on average in
June compared with 2.452 million bpd in May, the oil ministry
said over the weekend. {ID:nL6E8I15NA]
This comes as European Union sanctions on Iran's crude
started on Sunday.
