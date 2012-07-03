* Tensions between Iran and the West escalate
* Norway strike curbs crude oil output
* Euphoria over EU agreement fades
* Coming Up: API weekly inventory data; 2030 GMT
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 3 Brent crude rose on Tuesday to
hover near $98 per barrel, as worries supply would be hit if
Iran shuts a key shipping route helped offset demand concerns
stoked by gloomy global manufacturing data.
News that Iranian lawmakers had drafted a bill calling for
Iran to shut off the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic amid
mounting Western sanctions spurred gains in oil prices at a time
when a strike in Norway has already curbed crude oil output.
More than a third of the world's seaborne oil exports pass
through the narrow strait from the oilfields of Saudi Arabia,
Iran, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Brent crude gained 25 cents to $97.59 per barrel by
0728 GMT, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $98.35.
U.S. crude rose by 38 cents to $84.13, after earlier
rising to a high of $84.63.
"Iran is always a factor and it has the potential to have a
dramatic impact on oil prices," said Ben Le Brun, a markets
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Traders are also expecting to see a policy response from
China and a potential for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal
reserve to support the economy."
Weak data from top two consumers of oil, the United States
and China, has fuelled expectations of measures from these
governments to ease monetary policy, which could stimulate
demand growth.
Recent data showed U.S. manufacturing shrinking for the
first time in nearly three years and factory activity in China
slipping to a seven-month low.
The intractable debt crisis in the euro zone also continues
to blur the demand landscape for commodities. Initial euphoria
over a European agreement to use rescue funds to lower
government borrowing costs faded after indications from Finland
that the deal could be fraying.
But analysts at Goldman Sachs expect oil demand to grow well
in excess of production capacity growth, despite the notable
slowdown in global economic growth.
"It is only a matter of time before inventories and OPEC
spare capacity become effectively exhausted, requiring higher
oil prices to restrain demand, keeping it in line with available
supply," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on Tuesday.
A bright spot for oil demand was data from China which
showed its services sector expanding at its fastest pace in
three months.
IRAN TENSION
Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has
drafted a bill to try and stop crude oil tankers from passing
through the Strait of Hormuz to countries that support sanctions
against it.
The bill, which comes on the heels of a European Union
embargo on Iran's oil, would still require support from the
leadership to come into effect.
Iranian threats to block the waterway, through which about
17 million barrels a day sailed in 2011, have grown in the past
year as U.S. and European sanctions aimed at starving Tehran of
funds for its nuclear programme have tightened.
Tehran says its nuclear plans are for peaceful purposes such
as generating electricity and medical isotopes and not for
weapons development.
Iran's crude oil exports - which according to EU estimates
represent half the government's income - have fallen by 40
percent this year.
Oil supplies have also tightened due to a strike by Norway's
offshore oil and gas workers, which has started to slow crude
oil exports.
Investors are now keeping an eye on U.S. crude inventory
data for fresh trading cues. U.S. crude stocks may have fallen
last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
(Additional reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)