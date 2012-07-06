SINGAPORE, July 6 Brent futures slipped more
than $1 on Friday as stimulus moves by central banks failed to
allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries
stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check
losses.
Central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain on Thursday
eased policy in the space of less than one hour, underscoring
deepening worries about the global economy that has muddied the
demand outlook for commodities.
Brent fell 88 cents to $99.82 per barrel at 0325
GMT, after slipping to a session low of $99.60. U.S. crude
shed 89 cents to trade at $86.33 a barrel. Both were on
track for a second straight weekly gain.
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)