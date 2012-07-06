* Oil drops more that $1; on track for 2nd straight weekly
gain
* Demand worries take centre-stage after central bank moves
* Norway labour dispute supports prices
* Coming Up: U.S. June non-farm payrolls data
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, July 6 Brent crude fell more than $1
to below $100 per barrel on Friday as stimulus moves by central
banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although
supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are
expected to check losses.
Central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain on Thursday
eased policy in the space of less than one hour, underscoring
deepening worries about the global economy that has muddied the
demand outlook for commodities.
Brent was down 91 cents to $99.79 per barrel at 0337
GMT, after dropping to a session low of $99.60, while U.S. crude
shed $1.12 to trade at $86.10 a barrel. Both were on track for a
second straight weekly gain.
"The focus continues to be on the global economy and oil
demand. China's rate cut was a surprise and although it was
meant to stimulate, it was interpreted as a sign of more trouble
in the economy and it didn't really inspire," said Victor Shum,
a senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz.
"Brent is supported by the escalation of the labour dispute
in Norway, but the focus remains on demand."
Investors are now focusing on the all-important U.S. jobs
data due later on Friday, which is expected to provide clues on
the state of the world's biggest economy.
NORWAY DISPUTE
Norway's oil unions moved to lock out all offshore workers
on the Norwegian continental shelf on Thursday, to put an end to
a near two-week strike that has hit crude exports and helped
push up prices.
While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and
gas production in the world's eight-biggest exporter, analysts
expect it to force the government to intervene and end the
strike to prevent a full closure.
The strike, which began June 24, has already slowed crude
exports, cut Norway's oil production by around 13 percent and
its gas output by around 4 percent.
Worries about supply from Norway drove Brent to a one-month
top above $102 per barrel on Thursday, but prices gave up some
of their gains as the euro slid against the dollar after the
European Central Bank cut rates.
DEMAND WORRIES AMID STIMULUS MOVES
Monetary easing on Thursday by three major central banks -
European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the People's Bank
of China - added to investor unease about the global slowdown.
Next in line is the non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. due
later on Friday. Employers are expected to have added 90,000 new
workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey. That
would be tepid but still better than 69,000 jobs created in May,
which was the fewest in a year.
In line with weakening expectations, Barclays Capital on
Thursday lowered its 2012 Brent crude oil price forecast by $7
to an average $113 per barrel while maintaining its forecast for
2013 at $125 per barrel.
While investors were monitoring the dispute between Iran and
the west over Tehran's nuclear programme, after the U.S. and
European Union's sanctions took effect in recent weeks, the
overall global worries continued to take precedence.
"The fact is that if there was ever a good time to have
barrels off the market because of an embargo, this is the right
time. We are seeing a lot of weak economies right now and
because of that demand is suffering," said Carl Larry, president
of Oil Outlooks in New York.
(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Jessica
Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)