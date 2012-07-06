* Oil drops more that $1; on track for 2nd straight weekly gain

* Demand worries take centre-stage after central bank moves

* Norway labour dispute supports prices

* Coming Up: U.S. June non-farm payrolls data

By Ramya Venugopal

SINGAPORE, July 6 Brent crude fell more than $1 to below $100 per barrel on Friday as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check losses.

Central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain on Thursday eased policy in the space of less than one hour, underscoring deepening worries about the global economy that has muddied the demand outlook for commodities.

Brent was down 91 cents to $99.79 per barrel at 0337 GMT, after dropping to a session low of $99.60, while U.S. crude shed $1.12 to trade at $86.10 a barrel. Both were on track for a second straight weekly gain.

"The focus continues to be on the global economy and oil demand. China's rate cut was a surprise and although it was meant to stimulate, it was interpreted as a sign of more trouble in the economy and it didn't really inspire," said Victor Shum, a senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz.

"Brent is supported by the escalation of the labour dispute in Norway, but the focus remains on demand."

Investors are now focusing on the all-important U.S. jobs data due later on Friday, which is expected to provide clues on the state of the world's biggest economy.

NORWAY DISPUTE

Norway's oil unions moved to lock out all offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf on Thursday, to put an end to a near two-week strike that has hit crude exports and helped push up prices.

While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and gas production in the world's eight-biggest exporter, analysts expect it to force the government to intervene and end the strike to prevent a full closure.

The strike, which began June 24, has already slowed crude exports, cut Norway's oil production by around 13 percent and its gas output by around 4 percent.

Worries about supply from Norway drove Brent to a one-month top above $102 per barrel on Thursday, but prices gave up some of their gains as the euro slid against the dollar after the European Central Bank cut rates.

DEMAND WORRIES AMID STIMULUS MOVES

Monetary easing on Thursday by three major central banks - European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the People's Bank of China - added to investor unease about the global slowdown.

Next in line is the non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. due later on Friday. Employers are expected to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey. That would be tepid but still better than 69,000 jobs created in May, which was the fewest in a year.

In line with weakening expectations, Barclays Capital on Thursday lowered its 2012 Brent crude oil price forecast by $7 to an average $113 per barrel while maintaining its forecast for 2013 at $125 per barrel.

While investors were monitoring the dispute between Iran and the west over Tehran's nuclear programme, after the U.S. and European Union's sanctions took effect in recent weeks, the overall global worries continued to take precedence.

"The fact is that if there was ever a good time to have barrels off the market because of an embargo, this is the right time. We are seeing a lot of weak economies right now and because of that demand is suffering," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks in New York. (Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)