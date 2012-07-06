* Oil loses more than $1
* Oslo could put an end to oil strike
* Demand worries take centre stage after central bank moves
* Coming Up: U.S. June non-farm payrolls data
(Writethrough, previous Singapore)
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, July 6 Oil fell below $100 a barrel on
Friday on expectations the Norwegian government would end an oil
workers' strike and as enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts
waned.
Norway's government could wade into a dispute between
offshore oil workers and employers over pensions as early as
Friday to force an end to a strike that has oil markets on edge.
The strike, which began on June 24, has already slowed crude
exports and cut Norway's oil production by around 13 percent and
its gas output by around 4 percent.
Brent dropped $1.03 to $99.67 by 0907 GMT. U.S.
crude shed $1.18 to $86.04.
"Brent is supported by the escalation of the labour dispute
in Norway, but the focus remains on demand," said Victor Shum, a
senior partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz.
"China's rate cut was a surprise and although it was meant
to stimulate, it was interpreted as a sign of more trouble in
the economy and it didn't really inspire."
Worries about supply from Norway drove Brent to a one-month
peak above $102 per barrel on Thursday, but prices gave up some
of their gains as the euro slid against the dollar after the
European Central Bank cut rates.
Investors are now focusing on the all-important U.S. jobs
data due later on Friday, which is expected to provide clues on
the state of the world's biggest economy.
Central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain eased
policy on Thursday, highlighting concern over the fragility of
the global economy that has muddied the demand outlook for
commodities.
Next in line is the non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. due
later on Friday. Employers are expected to have added 90,000 new
workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey. That
would be tepid but still better than the 69,000 jobs created in
May, which was the fewest in a year.
(Additional reporting by Ramya Venugopal, Luke Pachymuthu and
Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey)