UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Norway govt tells workers to go back to work
* Says lockout threat by industry was not necessary
* Coming Up: China June trade data
TOKYO, July 10 Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway's government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry.
The strike over pensions, which began on June 24, had cut oil production from the world's No. 8 oil exporter by about 13 percent and kept oil prices on the boil.
Later in the day, China's trade data will offer a test of domestic demand in the world's second-biggest economy as global investors seek to gauge Beijing's ability to avoid a deep downturn in growth.
Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939 GMT after settling up $2.13 on Monday.
U.S. crude was down $0.79 cents at $85.20 a barrel after rising $1.54 on Monday. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.