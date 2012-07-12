* Oil rallies more than 2 pct on Wed as N. Sea supply
tightens
* Fed holds off stimulus until economy worsens
* Coming Up: US weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, July 12 Brent crude stayed above $100
per barrel on Thursday, after a more than 2 percent rally in the
prior session, as uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve would launch more stimulus measures curbed investors'
appetite for riskier assets.
Minutes from the central bank's June meeting suggested the
U.S. economy may need to worsen before the majority of
policymakers will consider a third round of bond buying that
could weaken the greenback and draw investors to buy
dollar-denominated commodities.
Brent crude edged down 5 cents to $100.18 by 0321
GMT, with worries about tight North Sea supplies keeping losses
in check, while U.S. crude was at $85.80, down 1 cent.
"Traders are starting to look forward for stimulus measures,
particularly from China. We can see confidence improving a bit,"
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney,
said. Further U.S. stimulus measures are "probably a few months
away" if the employment situation does not improve, he added.
China is due to release GDP data on Friday that could show
the weakest expansion in three years. If confirmed, the figures
could help support oil as investors expect the government to
introduce measures to boost the economy.
The grim outlook for the global economy, already roiled by
the festering debt crisis in the euro zone, has muddied the
demand outlook for most commodities. Oil has been hit hard, with
prices suffering their largest three-month drop since the 2008
financial crisis in the second quarter.
Oil prices have rebounded from their June lows of below $90
for Brent and around $77 for U.S. crude as investors pumped in
money after a debt deal in Europe sparked a buying frenzy across
commodities.
NORTH SEA, IRAN SUPPLY CONCERNS
Oil rallied on Wednesday on expectations of lower exports
from the North Sea in the wake of the Norwegian labour strike
while the market stayed alert to sabre-rattling talks between
Iran and the West that could disrupt oil shipments in the Strait
of Hormuz.
The combined daily export volume of the four benchmark North
Sea crude oil streams was expected to fall to a record low in
August based on Reuters calculations.
Prices also found support from shrinking U.S. crude oil
stockpiles and worries about Iran's exports.
"We've seen U.S. crude inventory numbers falling, heading
for the right direction, and there is concern about the extent
to which Iran supply is taken off the market and tighter spare
production capacity," Spooner said.
U.S. government data showed crude inventories fell 4.7
million barrels last week, almost four times the forecast in a
Reuters poll.
"As the summer driving season and peak seasonal U.S. oil
demand is in full effect, we expect refinery runs to remain at
high levels, helping to draw upon crude stocks, which have been
on the rise due to higher North American production," J.P.
Morgan analysts said in a note.
The world oil demand growth picture remained gloomy as OPEC
expects another slowdown in 2013 on Europe's debt worries, a
faltering economic recovery in the United States and slower
growth in emerging markets. OPEC's report was released a day
after the EIA cut its world oil demand growth forecast for 2012
and 2013.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)