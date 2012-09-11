* Investors await stimulus decision from Fed

* SocGen says scope for Brent to back down towards $100/bbl

* API data, OPEC monthly report due later on Tuesday

TOKYO, Sept 11 Brent crude futures fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday as investors took profits, though they stayed near $115 a barrel with declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil further steps to stimulate the economy this week.

Profit-taking kicked in after Brent rose nearly $2 in the past three sessions, said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan, though prices are likely to remain fairly steady ahead of a keenly awaited Fed meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some analysts believe the central bank will launch a third round of bond-buying due to recent weak economic data from the United States such as disappointing jobs numbers on Friday. Additional stimulus would likely weaken the dollar, boosting the price of dollar-denominated commodities like oil.

London Brent crude for October delivery, which expires on Thursday, was trading 8 cents lower at $114.73 a barrel by 0309 GMT, after settling up 56 cents on Monday. U.S. crude for October delivery was down 18 cents at $96.36 a barrel.

"The market kept on rising until mid-August and we are now waiting to see which direction it will move in next," Hasegawa said. "At the moment it cannot move more than $1 in either direction as we await events (such as the Fed meeting)."

Weak energy and economic data from China on Monday also dragged on oil prices, with crude imports declining 12.5 percent in August from a year earlier to the lowest daily rate since October 2010.

Elsewhere, French bank Societe Generale said in a note that it expected base and precious metals prices to outperform oil and grain prices over the rest of the year, with scope for Brent to back down towards $100 over the coming months.

Maintenance in the North Sea, where Brent crude is produced, has cut output this month and lent support to oil prices in the near term, along with the disruptions to U.S. Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Isaac.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Monday the Kingdom was concerned about climbing oil prices, with Brent rising by more than 25 percent since late June.

Market participants were also waiting for weekly petroleum data issued by the American Petroleum Institute, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories likely fell last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday, with imports and production having only just begun to recover after the interruption from Isaac.

Traders were also looking out for OPEC's monthly report due later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)