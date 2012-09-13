* Fed to buy $40 billion in mortgage-related debt per month
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Oil rose in robust trading on
Thursday, with Brent futures rising a sixth session, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program in which
it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the
outlook for jobs improves.
Prices seesawed after the Fed statement, initially jumping
$1 per barrel and then swinging lower before climbing back into
positive territory on expectations the move would encourage
investors to push money into riskier assets including
commodities and equities, as they have after previous stimulus
initiatives.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB commodity index
rose 0.55 percent, a sixth straight gain, to touch the highest
level since March, while equities markets extended gains.
"The seemingly open-ended purchase of mortgage-backed
securities at $40 billion per month gives the markets the QE3
that had been priced in to a great degree," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The Fed's policy moves will likely push oil prices higher,
but you must be mindful that the policy considerations are a
reaction to underlying conditions that are not favorable to a
robust demand environment for oil, at the same time."
Front-month October Brent crude, which expired on
Thursday, rose 94 cents to settle at $116.90 a barrel, marking
the sixth straight session the global benchmark has traded
higher. Prices reached $117.48 during the session, the highest
level for Brent since the May 3 peak of $118.45.
The more actively traded November contract gained 55
cents to settle at $115.88 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose $1.30 to settle at $98.31 a barrel,
off earlier highs of $98.58, the highest since $102.72 on May 4.
Crude has steadily climbed over the past week, bolstered by
supply concerns, fresh unrest in oil producing countries, and
Fed expectations. The gains sent both Brent and U.S. crude
toward technical levels that indicate they may be overbought.
Brent and U.S. futures pushed above 65 on the 14-day
Relative Strength Index. An RSI reading over 70 is generally
seen as a signal of an overbought condition by traders using
that technical indicator.
Total crude trading volume was heavy in both contracts, with
Brent turnover 19 percent above its 30-day average, while U.S.
volume was 38 percent above its 30-day average.
Gasoline futures, however, fell for a second straight
day, off more than 1 percent to below $3 per gallon.
Rising supplies in the U.S. Northeast, delivery point for
the New York Mercantile Exchange's RBOB contract, and the end of
the summer driving season pressured prices. Physical gasoline
prices in the region have also been pressured.
"People are unwinding positions because you have the end of
driving season, more refining capacity back on line after the
storm and last week supplies were up in the Northeast region,"
said Sal Umek, analyst at the Energy Management Institute in New
York.
STIMULUS
The Fed move sparked concerns that gains in oil and other
commodities could offset the benefits of the stimulus to the
economy. Six months after the first round of quantitative easing
was announced, Brent prices had climbed 20 percent, while six
months after the second round, they were up 38 percent.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at a press
conference on Thursday afternoon following the Federal Open
Market Committee's policy meeting, said that inflation has
stayed close to the committee's goal of 2 percent per year.
The U.S. dollar fell broadly on Thursday, hitting a
seven-month low against the yen and a four-month trough versus
the euro. A weak dollar is usually supportive to
dollar-denominated commodities like oil.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index closed at its highest
level since December 2007.
UNREST
Oil traders were closely watching unrest in the Middle East
and North Africa, wary of the supply disruptions caused by
recent uprisings.
Demonstrators attacked U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt in
protest over a film produced in the United States that
demonstrators consider blasphemous to Islam as American warships
headed to Libya after the U.S. ambassador was killed this week
in related violence.
An Iraqi militia that carried out some of the most prominent
attacks on foreigners during the Iraq war threatened U.S.
interests. Protests erupted in Basra and Baghdad in Iraq, OPEC's
second-largest producer.
