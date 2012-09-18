* Fundamentals did not drive Monday's big drop-consultant
* Focus back on economy, Mideast tensions and reserves
release
* Traders eyeing more stimulus action from Beijing
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Brent crude rose to near $114
a barrel on Tuesday, after steep losses in the previous session,
but gains were limited as investors weighed the impact of the
Federal Reserve's stimulus push on oil demand and eyed China's
next step to boost its economy.
Brent crude fell more than $5 a barrel late on Monday in a
wave of late, high-volume selling that many traders said
appeared to have stemmed from an automated computer trading
programme. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it
is looking into the incident and checking with exchange
operators CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange
.
Brent crude for November delivery was up 46 cents at
$114.25 a barrel by 0221 GMT. Brent, which had settled at
$116.66 a barrel on Friday in its seventh straight session of
gains, sank on Monday from $115.20 at 1752 GMT to $111.60 three
minutes later as trading volumes shot up.
U.S. crude slipped from $98.65 a barrel to below $95
in the same three-minute period. The October contract, which is
set to expire on Thursday, was trading 40 cents higher at $97.02
a barrel by 0221 GMT.
The wild price fluctuations were not fundamentally driven,
traders said, and were likely triggered by lower-than-normal
trading volumes due to a Jewish holiday, a drop in U.S. equities
and the euro, and speculation about the possible release of U.S.
strategic stocks.
"As far as this being a sell-off that was fundamentally
driven...slim chance, I don't see it," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of energy consultants Ritterbusch & Associates in
Galena, Illinois.
"This was simply a case of a lot of people doing the same
thing at the same time, they were feeding off the rumor of an
SPR release, and you add that to the other market moves in
equities, the euro and you get the perfect storm."
U.S. and European stocks gave back some of last week's huge
gains on Monday as investors began to question whether recent
action by both the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve
would be enough to revive global economic growth.
"To a certain extent there are still a lot of questions
about the economy. With every QE (quantitative easing) announced
the effect packs less punch especially since we are in a near
zero interest rate environment," Ritterbusch said.
"All eyes are on China now to see if the government there
will increase their stimulus spending programme."
China's September survey of purchasing managers due out
later this week is not expected to show any pick-up in activity,
with Goldman Sachs looking for more weakness following August's
reading of 47.5.
A Reuters poll showed that China's economy would slow
further in the third quarter and regain momentum late in the
year, but growth would still be below 8 percent, a level not
seen since 1999.
TAPPING US RESERVES
The White House said late on Monday it was still considering
the release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves but declined to
provide more details and made no further announcement after the
big dip in crude prices.
Investors suggested that demand remained weak and additional
crude was unlikely to find takers.
"Demand is increasing...but that is not the kind of strength
that can soak up supply from the market," Ritterbusch said.
Last week the International Energy Agency (IEA) said global
oil demand would remain depressed for the next 18 months, with
demand globally forecast to grow at a rate of around 0.8 million
barrels per day or 0.9 percent in both 2012 and
2013.
Oil remains supported by anti-Western demonstrations over a
film mocking Islam's Prophet Mohammad and escalating tensions
between the West and Iran over its nuclear programme. The
tensions heighten the risk of supply disruptions in the region.
Iran said on Monday that power lines to its most
controversial nuclear enrichment plant was blown up a month ago,
and accused the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency of
having been infiltrated by "terrorists and saboteurs"
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Miral Fahmy)