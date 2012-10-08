* World Bank says China economic slowdown could get worse
* Germany industrial orders fall in August
* US unemployment rate drops to lowest since Obama took
office
* Turkey retaliates against Syria bombing for 5th day
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Brent crude slipped below $112
per barrel on Monday, dropping for a second straight session on
concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand, but
supply worries stemming from tensions in the Middle East may
help check losses.
The World Bank cut on Monday its economic growth forecasts
for the East Asia and Pacific region, home to two of the world's
largest oil consumers, and said there was a risk the slowdown in
China could get worse and last longer than expected.
Concerns about Europe persisted with the region's largest
economy Germany posting a drop in industrial orders in August,
while a firm dollar after a surprise drop in the U.S. jobless
rate also curbed oil prices. A stronger dollar makes commodities
priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
Brent November crude fell 34 cents to $111.68 a
barrel by 0302 GMT after a 0.33 percent decline last week. U.S.
November crude fell 42 cents to $89.46.
"Oil is still finely balanced. On the one hand, we still
have effects of a slowing economy and what that means for oil
demand. On the other hand, there is oil supply risk at the
moment," said Michael Creed, an economist at National Australia
Bank.
Oil prices continued to draw support from worries about
potential threats to supply as the Syrian civil conflict drags
on and as Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear
program persists.
Turkey returned fire for a fifth day against incoming
bombardment from northern Syria. The exchanges are the most
serious cross-border violence in Syria's conflict and highlight
how the crisis could destabilise the region.
The United States and Europe are looking at more economic
sanctions to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear programme.
Middle East conflicts and delays in the October loading of
North Sea Forties cargoes have pushed Brent's premium
CL-LCO1=R to U.S. crude to its highest since October 2011.
"As those supplies come back online, we should start to see
it narrowing," Creed said, referring to the Forties delay.
Investors are also turning more cautious as hedge funds and
other large speculators cut their bets on higher oil prices for
the second straight week in the seven days to Oct. 2, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
The closely watched presidential election in Venezuela came
to an end with socialist President Hugo Chavez being re-elected,
quashing the opposition's best chance at unseating him in 14
years and cementing himself as a dominant figure in modern Latin
American history.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)