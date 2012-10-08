* World Bank says China economic slowdown may worsen
* Turkey retaliates again after mortar fire from Syria
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 8 Oil prices eased on Monday in
choppy trading on concerns that slower economic growth in China
and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum,
while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies
limited losses.
Brent crude especially received support as Turkey and Syria
exchanged artillery fire for a sixth day, keeping in focus the
threat of a wider conflict in the region.
Brent prices moved higher in post-settlement trading as the
seesaw price trajectory continued.
Crude futures encountered pressure when the World Bank cut
its economic growth forecasts for East Asia and the Pacific
region and said there was a risk the slowdown in China, the
global No. 2 oil consumer, could be deeper and more prolonged
than expected by many analysts.
China's economic growth and demand for petroleum have been
key supports for oil prices since global energy demand was hit
by recession after the financial crisis in 2008.
The euro retreated from a two-week high against the dollar
and yen as uncertainty about Spain persisted after euro zone
ministers said the country did not yet need a bailout.
The dollar was broadly stronger and a stronger U.S.
currency can put pressure on dollar-denominated commodities like
oil.
The concerns about Asia weighed on global and U.S. equities.
"The situation between Turkey and Syria and some German
export data, that was unexpectedly supportive, helped pull
prices off lows hit because of concerns about China's slowing
and Europe's debt crisis," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent November crude edged down 20 cents to settle
at $111.82 a barrel, recovering after falling to a session low
of $110.54. Prices reached $112.24 during the session, putting
prices above the 200-day moving average of $112.15, a technical
level closely monitored by chart-watching traders.
U.S. November crude fell a second straight session,
dropping 55 cents to settle at $89.33 a barrel, leaving prices
back below the 100-day moving average of $89.88, which also was
Friday's settlement.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$22.49, and reached $22.92 intraday on Monday. Middle East
conflicts and delays in the October loading of North Sea Forties
cargoes have helped push Brent's premium to its highest since
October 2011.
Total crude trading volume was light, with Brent turnover 16
percent below its 30-day average and U.S. dealings 27 percent
below their 30-day average.
U.S. RBOB gasoline fell 2 percent, dropping nearly 6 cents
to settle at $2.8931 a gallon. The trading range from $2.8890
and $2.9729 kept gasoline between the 100-day moving average at
$2.8780 and the 200-day moving average of $2.9729.
U.S. heating oil, the benchmark distillate futures
contract, eased 1.16 cents to settle at $3.1443 a gallon.
Monday's Columbus Day holiday for U.S. federal workers will
delay weekly oil inventory reports this week. The American
Petroleum Institute will release its data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030
GMT) on Wednesday, while U.S. Energy Information Administration
data will arrive at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
Turkish President Abdullah Gul said the "worst-case
scenarios" were now playing out in Syria. Gul said Turkey would
to do everything necessary to protect itself, while its army
fired back for a sixth day after a shell fired from Syria flew
over the border.
Syrian forces advanced into the rebel-held Khalidiya
district in the central city of Homs for the first time in
months, rebels in the neighborhood said. Forces fighting rebels
seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad have been bombarding
12 districts of the besieged Homs for four days.
"The ongoing shelling of Turkey by Syria is also fuelling
concerns about the conflict in Syria spreading to the
neighboring country," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"If this were to happen, oil production in the North of Iraq
would be at risk, since the oil is transported to the West via
pipelines through Turkey," he said.
Iran's dispute with Israel and the West over Tehran's
nuclear program also continues to limit oil price losses.
Iran on Monday derided Israel's air defenses as feeble,
citing a drone incursion into Israeli airspace, but Tehran did
not say it had sent the aircraft shot down by the Israelis at
the weekend.
Iran also accused Israel and others of masterminding what it
said was a cyber attack on communication networks on Iranian
offshore oil and gas platforms in the past few weeks.
(Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Christopher
Johnson in London and Florence Tan and Manolo Serapio Jr in
Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)