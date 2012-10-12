* Turkey-Syria tensions, lower N.Sea output support
* WTI-Brent spread at widest in a year
* BP to export U.S. crude to Canada, Shell seeks permit
* Coming Up: China commodity imports; Oct. 13
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Brent crude held above $115 a
barrel on Friday, trading near four-week highs and on course for
its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported by tensions
between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields
and upbeat U.S. data.
U.S. jobless claims last week fell to the lowest level in
more than four years, brightening the economic outlook for the
world's largest oil consumer after forecasts of slower global
growth from the IMF and World Bank earlier this week.
Brent November crude eased 11 cents to $115.60 a
barrel by 0251 GMT, but was up more than 3 percent for the week
so far, its biggest weekly gain since August.
U.S. crude was up 27 cents at $92.34, and set to post
its first weekly gain in four weeks.
The price spread between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R is
at its widest in a year as supply risks spurred Brent prices.
"Crude is responding positively to the U.S. economic data
and ongoing tensions in the Middle East are adding to supply
concerns," said Tim Waterer, a senior trader at CMC Global
Markets in Sydney.
Turkey grounded a Syrian plane on Thursday, ratcheting up
tensions between the two countries that could spread in the
Middle East, sparking fears of potential oil supply disruption
from the region.
"Even though Syria and Turkey do not produce a lot of oil,
market participants are worried that tensions could spread to
some of the major producers," ANZ analysts said in a note.
The port of Ceyhan, through which 400,000 barrels per day of
Iraqi crude flows, is located south of Turkey.
Maintenance at North Sea oilfields has also reduced output
and supported Brent prices.
In the United States, crude oil stocks rose 1.67 million
barrels last week, twice as much as expected, but a steep drop
in distillate stocks and a less dramatic slip in gasoline stocks
kept concerns about tight fuel supplies in focus.
Oil major BP Plc has secured U.S. government
permission to ship U.S. crude oil to Canada, and Royal Dutch
Shell has applied for an export license, as rising
production in the world's top oil consumer upends global energy
flows.
"This will significantly alter the oil market dynamics in
the coming years as U.S. crude imports are expected to decline
and exports to rise," said Ryoma Furumi, a commodity sales
manager at Newedge Japan.
"If exports start rolling out in full force, WTI could
regain its ground against Brent."
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Miral Fahmy)