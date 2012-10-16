* EU tightens sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping
sectors
* Asian shares up, dollar set to tackle resistance on US
retail sales
* Brent may edge up towards $117.92 - technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output for September; 1315 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Brent futures held steady
above $115, underpinned by supply concerns after the European
Union slapped more sanctions on Iran, while ample supplies and
healthy inventory at top consumer the United States capped
gains.
The European Union cranked up pressure to force Tehran to
halt its disputed nuclear programme with further sanctions on
Iran's banking, shipping and industrial sectors. The measures
came days after the Islamic Republic said it would negotiate on
halting higher-grade uranium enrichment if given fuel for a
research reactor.
Front-month Brent crude, due to expire later in the
day, slipped 13 cents to $115.67 a barrel by 0326 GMT, after
settling up $1.18. U.S. oil slipped 21 cents to $91.64.
"Fundamentally there is no shortage of oil with Saudi Arabia
and others maintaining high output while inventory levels are
also good," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager with
Newedge in Tokyo.
"On the other hand, there is tension in the market with what
is happening in Iran and the Turkey-Syria issue. That has put a
floor on prices."
The twin factors - of ample supply and worries over a
worsening crisis in the Middle East - will keep oil well
balanced unless the geopolitical situation worsens, Hasegawa
said. He expects Brent to trade between $110-$118 in the short
term, for the next 10 days, with U.S. oil in an $88-$95 range.
The recent sanctions, one of the EU's toughest moves against
Iran to date, reflect mounting concerns over the nuclear
programme and also Israeli threats to attack Iranian atomic
installations if a mix of sanctions and diplomacy fails.
Iran maintains that its nuclear project has only peaceful
energy purposes and has refused in three rounds of talks since
April to scale back uranium enrichment unless major economic
sanctions are rescinded.
WEIGHING ON PRICES
Yet, prices are under pressure from expectations U.S. crude
inventories rose for the week to Oct. 12 due to an anticipated
rise in imports, while weak demand may lift gasoline stockpiles,
a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll of seven analysts forecast a 1.5 million barrel
build. All but one analyst estimated an increase in crude
inventories.
Adding to overall supplies, top exporter Saudi Arabia
produced an average of 9.77 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude
oil in September, an industry source said.
According to official Saudi government figures supplied to
OPEC, the world's biggest oil exporter produced 9.75 million bpd
in August and 9.80 million bpd of crude in July.
Brent may edge up towards $117.92 per barrel as a rebound
from the Oct. 3 low of $107.67 seems to have extended, while
U.S. oil may rise towards $94.06 per barrel, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)