* U.S. crude stocks rise, oil products mixed -EIA
* Iran further expanding enrichment capacity -diplomats
* China Q3 GDP growth of 7.4 percent meets expectations
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Brent crude futures held above
$113 on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for a rebound in year-end
economic growth in China, the world's second-biggest oil
consumer, and with simmering tension in the Middle East
providing additional support.
China's economy expanded 7.4 percent in the quarter to
September from a year earlier. That was its slowest pace since
the first quarter of 2009 and was in line with a Reuters
forecast. But other data released on Thursday suggested that the
worst may be over and that the world's No.2 economy will pick up
in the final quarter.
Brent had gained 37 cents to $113.59 a barrel by
0635 GMT, after settling 78 cents lower at $113.22. U.S. oil
rose 7 cents to $92.19, after ending 3 cents higher.
"While the overall GDP numbers were in line with
expectations, retail sales, industrial output and other numbers
are stronger if you look at the break down," said Ben Le Brun, a
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"I would expect a continuation of the momentum on the back
of these numbers."
China's refinery throughput in September rose 7 percent from
a year earlier to a record daily rate of 9.43 million barrels,
after new refining capacity came on stream. Daily runs were
around 6 percent, or 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), higher than
the 8.89 million bpd in August.
Supply disruption concerns stemming from Iran's disputed
nuclear programme are also putting a floor under oil prices.
In another sign of Tehran defying international demands to
curb its nuclear programme, Western diplomats said Iran was
believed to be increasing its uranium enrichment capacity at its
Fordow plant buried deep underground.
That follows fresh sanctions by European Union governments
imposed on major Iranian state companies in the oil and gas
industry and tougher curbs on the central bank.
The United States and the European Union are putting
pressure on Iran to stop its nuclear programme, while Tehran
says it needs the technology to generate electricity.
"The geopolitical worries in the Middle East are supporting
prices," Le Brun said. "We will see prices surge if there is
further escalation, but I hope the United States and Iran are
able to resolve their differences without that."
Oil also got support from a surge in U.S. housing starts.
Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its
fastest in more than four years, signalling the housing sector's
recovery is gaining traction.
WEIGHING ON PRICES
Yet gains were capped by data showing that crude stocks in
the United States rose more than expected last week as imports
grew. Inventory climbed by 2.86 million barrels in the week to
Oct. 12, the Energy Information Administration reported, against
an increase of 1.7 million barrels expected by analysts.
Imports of crude rose by 126,000 bpd to 8.31 million bpd
during the week. EIA data also showed that U.S. oil production
last week reached 6.61 million bpd, the highest level since May
1995.
"Despite crude oil inventories increasing more than
anticipated, the price barely changed in last night's session as
buying was supported by encouraging housing data," said Miguel
Audencial, a sales trader at CMC Markets.
"There have been a lot of concerns during the past few weeks
about the future demand of oil, with the slowing rate of Chinese
growth and ongoing concerns in Europe."
(Editing by Ed Davies)