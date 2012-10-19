* North Sea Buzzard oilfield restart delayed again
* Keystone pipeline seen back up at weekend
* Spanish bailout worries drag on markets
(Adds details on weekly activity, CFTC report in last
paragraph)
By Robert Gibbons and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Brent crude prices fell on
Friday for the fourth straight session, dragged down by fresh
global economic concerns and expectations a major Canadian crude
oil pipeline to the United States would restart on schedule.
Concerns about the lack of progress on a Spanish bailout
dampened risk appetite, helping send equities and commodity
markets lower and lending support to the dollar.
Oil prices initially turned negative in early U.S. trade
following news that TransCanada Corp expected to
restart the 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline to the U.S.
market over the weekend despite poor weather hampering efforts.
The line was shut on Wednesday after an anomaly was
detected, but analysts said that with U.S. crude oil inventories
healthy, the market should be able to absorb a short-term
disruption with little problem. U.S. crude stocks are nearly 11
percent above year-ago levels, according to government data.
"Because of the ample supplies of oil (in the United
States), a three-day closure is not extremely bullish -- if they
announce a delay that's when the market will start to get a bid
in it again," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further pressure on prices came from a report showing U.S.
home resales retreated in September from a two-year high.
Oil markets have been balancing the struggling economy and
weak demand against supply problems in the North Sea, which have
helped lift Brent crude's premium to U.S. oil to $20 a barrel.
Crude prices received an early lift on news that there was
another delay in the restart of the North Sea Buzzard oilfield,
which is now expected to restart on Oct. 23 after a maintenance
shutdown.
Brent December crude fell $2.28 to settle at $110.14
a barrel. The international benchmark traded as high as $113.27,
just below the 50-day moving average of $113.33, before dipping
as low as $110.05.
U.S. front-month November crude lost $2.05 to settle
at $90.05 a barrel, after finding resistance at $93 a barrel
area and testing support under $90 near the 100-day moving
average.
Brent volumes were light, about 20 percent below its 30-day
average, while U.S. trading activity was closer to normal
levels.
Gasoline and heating oil futures also fell, off 1.6 and 1.4
percent, respectively, finding some support relative to crude
prices due to concerns about supplies.
For the week, Brent lost $4.48, or 3.9 percent, while U.S.
crude gave up $1.81, or 1.9 percent. Money managers cut net long
positions by nearly 3,000 contracts to just over 193,000
contracts, in the week to Oct. 16, according to data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy
and Kenneth Barry)