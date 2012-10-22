* Brent bounces from 2-week low, softer dollar aids
* Supply risks intact on Middle East tensions
* Brent may recover towards $120 between now and
Christmas-analyst
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Brent crude edged up above
$110 a barrel on Monday after a four-day decline spurred by
persistent worries over a fragile global economy, with supply
risks also supporting prices as violence in the Middle East
intensified.
Brent lost 4 percent last week and is on track to stretch
losses to a second straight month in October amid the global
economic uncertainty. But growing violence in parts of the
Middle East, which supplies a third of the world's oil, has
helped counter concerns over weak fuel demand.
A softer dollar also aided the oil benchmark for December
delivery which gained 0.3 percent to $110.44 per barrel
by 0311 GMT, recovering from a session low of $109.47, its
weakest since Oct. 4.
U.S. oil was up 0.2 percent at $90.20.
Brent crude's premium to West Texas Intermediate futures
CL-LCO1=R, measured between December contracts, narrowed to
less than $20 after widening to more than $24 last week, the
biggest in a year.
"We continue to have the same push and pull factors. The
demand outlook remains weak, but geopolitics remains the wild
card," said Victor Shum, managing director for downstream energy
consulting at IHS Purvin and Gertz.
But Shum said weaker demand prospects should weigh on prices
over the next two months given that top exporter Saudi Arabia
has made good on its pledges to keep the oil market well
supplied.
While recent employment and housing data from top oil user
the United States have been relatively upbeat, the economy of
No. 2 oil consumer China is, at best, on a tepid road to
recovery, while Europe remains mired in a nagging debt crisis.
The Chinese economy could stage a feeble rebound in the
fourth quarter on higher public infrastructure spending,
although growth will remain lethargic through 2013, a Reuters
poll of economists showed.
SYRIA DISTRESS
Tensions surrounding Syria continued to put oil investors on
edge and support prices, with fears that the violence could
spread to other nations in the Middle East.
The state funeral in Beirut of an assassinated Lebanese
intelligence chief ended in violence on Sunday as angry mourners
broke away and tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister
Najib Mikati, feeding into a growing political crisis in Lebanon
linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The Middle East tensions, along with the possibility that
China could apply some stimulus to boost its economy, may help
oil prices rebound between now and the end of the year, said Ben
Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"I think those are going to be factors that largely should
support oil prices going into Christmas. I'm looking for a trend
up towards $120 for Brent and $100 for WTI," said Le Brun, also
citing the positive impact of the ongoing bond-buying programme
by the Federal Reserve to boost liquidity.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)