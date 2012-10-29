* RBOB gasoline, heating oil futures up as refineries shut
* Winds, storm surge buffet U.S. East Coast
* Colonial Pipeline preparing for possible closure
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. gasoline futures rallied
while benchmark crude oil prices dipped on Monday as Hurricane
Sandy slowed East Coast fuel deliveries to a crawl, with major
refineries shut, pipelines idle and ports closed.
Nearly 70 percent of the region's refining capacity was on
track to be idled, including the Phillips 66
238,000-barrel per day Bayway refinery in New Jersey, as
operators braced for possible damage from abrupt power outages
or flooding.
The Colonial Pipeline that supplies as much as 15 percent of
the region's fuel was also preparing for a possible closure,
raising the threat of a near-term squeeze on supplies.
"Demand is going to be negated with the refineries not
running and people are hunkering down all over the region, not
driving," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures Inc.
November gasoline futures, which expire on Wednesday,
rose 5.77 cents to settle at $2.7568 a gallon. Monday's $2.8115
session high was the highest price since Oct. 17.
Longer-dated gasoline prices dipped, however, as traders
factored in the reduced demand for fuel with the almost total
shut-down of eastern seaboard roads and airports.
"The saving grace is that the roads resemble ghost towns, so
there is going to be little demand for gasoline over the next
several days, saving us from an extreme upward price spike,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
U.S. November heating oil gained 1.74 cents to settle
at $3.1152 a gallon, reaching its highest level relative to U.S.
crude oil on record.
The crack spread, the difference in value between a barrel
heating oil and a barrel of crude oil, touched $45.15 a barrel
on Monday.
Fifty million people from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to Canada
were in the path of Hurricane Sandy. Forecasting services
expected the storm to strike the New Jersey shore near Atlantic
City on Monday night.
CRUDE FUTURES PRESSURED
U.S. crude futures pushed lower as ample domestic crude
supply and the sharp reduction in crude oil needed by refineries
shut by the hurricane weighed on prices.
Brent December crude dipped 11 cents to settle at
$109.44 a barrel, having reached $110.26. Brent was on pace to
post a more than 2 percent loss for the month, a second straight
monthly loss.
U.S. December crude fell 74 cents to settle at $85.54
a barrel. Monday's $84.66 intraday low was the lowest price
since July.
U.S. crude futures were on track to end October down more
than 7 percent, after sliding more than 4 percent in September.
Ahead of weekly oil inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks
were expected to have risen last week, according to a Reuters
survey of analysts on Monday.
Distillate stockpiles were expected to have fallen, while
gasoline inventories edged up slightly, the survey showed.
