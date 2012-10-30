* Sandy lands just south of Atlantic City, New Jersey
* Storm forced two-thirds of U.S. East Coast refineries to
shut
* Buzzard restart delayed for another few days
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Brent crude edged down near
$109 a barrel on Tuesday as investors watched for any impact on
markets from Hurricane Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S.
East Coast, closing refineries, roads and airports.
Fuel supply into the region almost ground to a halt as
Sandy, one of the bigggest storms ever to hit the United States,
forced the closure of two-thirds of the region's refineries, its
biggest pipeline, and most major ports.
But the hurricane also prompted the closure of air, ship,
rail and even highway services, and knocked out power to more
than 2.8 million homes and businesses in the region.
Brent crude for December slipped for a second
session, down 30 cents to $109.14 a barrel by 0141 GMT. U.S.
crude for December edged down 16 cents to $85.38. U.S.
gasoline futures fell 1.3 percent to $2.7206 a gallon,
after climbing more than 5 cents on Monday.
Global markets were subdued on the closure of New York stock
exchanges, while the storm affected both energy production and
consumption.
"People can't go out, they can't use, they can't consume,"
said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm. "Crude inventories are
running pretty high, 11-12 percent above a 5-year average."
"The only area of concern is if the refineries are going to
be knocked out for a period of time," Barratt said, but added
this would be a rare event as operators were prepared for the
storm.
Sandy will close U.S. stock markets for a second day on
Tuesday, as Wall Street turned its attention to whether markets
would be able to resume functioning for the month's final
trading day on Wednesday.
The American Petroleum Institute said on Monday it has not
delayed the release of its weekly petroleum stocks report yet,
but it will continue to assess conditions.
Analysts, in a preliminary poll by Reuters, expect U.S.
crude inventories to rise by 1.5 million barrels for the week
ended Oct. 26.
Speculators have cut their net long positions in Brent crude
oil and gasoil futures and options after three weeks of
increases, data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed,
as an impending restart at Britain's largest oilfield Buzzard
cooled prices.
Yet, Buzzard's restart has again slipped by a few more days
from Monday and this could delay shipments.
