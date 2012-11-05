* U.S. elections, fiscal cliff deadline worry investors
* Weak manufacturing data, G20 talks also in focus
* Coming up: U.S. employment trend index at 1500 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal and Rebekah Kebede
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Brent crude steadied near $106
per barrel on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines a
day ahead of U.S. presidential elections, fretting about the
economic policies of the candidates and their possible impact on
the world's biggest oil consumer.
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney are locked in a close race, as global markets worry about
U.S. budget uncertainty, with looming spending cuts and tax
hikes threatening to push the economy back into recession.
The uncertainty comes at a time when crude markets are
already weighed down by worries of weak demand, especially in
key consumers such as Japan, China and the euro zone, with a
ramp-up in production by Saudi Arabia adding to pressure.
"Broadly speaking, we've seen a process over recent weeks
now where the oil market is adjusting for the fact that there's
plenty of supply around for current demand levels," said CMC
markets analyst Ric Spooner.
He added that a key concern over the U.S. election was the
possibility of a narrow Obama victory combined with a convincing
Republican win in Congress. "(That) would make negotiations over
fixing the fiscal cliff (difficult)," he said.
Front-month Brent futures rose 14 cents to $105.82
per barrel at 0248 GMT, while U.S. crude climbed 14 cents
to $85 per barrel.
Crude prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday after the
U.S. government allowed foreign tankers to bring fuel to the
East Coast from other U.S. ports to tide over shortages caused
by superstorm Sandy.
ELECTIONS
Although investors were preoccupied by demand worries from
weak global economic activity and the outcome of a weekend
meeting of G20 finance chiefs, the presidential elections on
Tuesday remained in focus.
The outcome of Congress talks over the 'fiscal cliff' - a
package of tax increases and spending cuts that will take effect
in January if there is no long-term pact to cut the budget
deficit - is already a major uncertainty for markets.
Last year's bitter partisan fight in Congress over raising
the debt ceiling, the legal amount the U.S. Treasury is allowed
to borrow, resulted in the U.S. losing its coveted top-tier
triple-A rating from Standard & Poor's.
That could push the world's biggest economy into a deep
recession and cut energy demand far more than expected.
Adding to concerns, two days after the U.S. elections,
China's ruling Communist party will being its once-in-a-decade
power shift -- an unprecedented occasion of power changes in the
world's top two economies.
Demand worries persisted, despite data last week that
pointed to a sustained improvement Asia, as analysts remained
unconvinced about a recovery in U.S. and China, which are
essential for a global turnaround.
Manufacturing in the euro zone shrunk for a 15 straight
month, increasing their doubts about a global recovery. France,
Spain and Italy and Spain saw a continuing trend of sharp
decreases in fuel use, but Germany and Britain saw growth,
statistics showed last week.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)