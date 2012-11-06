* Obama, Romney essentially deadlocked on election eve:
Reuters poll
* Greece funding deal unlikely next week: source
* Coming Up: API weekly U.S. crude stocks; 2130 GMT
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Brent oil traded in a tight
range below $108 per barrel on Tuesday, caught between
uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections and renewed worries
about Greece and the euro zone crisis, which could delay global
economic recovery and hurt oil demand.
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
were essentially deadlocked on the election eve, polls show,
raising concerns of a cliffhanger delaying the outcome and
roiling markets, as it did during the extended presidential
battle in 2000.
Adding to the worries was news that a deal to keep
near-bankrupt Greece afloat may not be reached at a euro zone
finance minister's meeting next week.
Front month Brent futures were up 11 cents at
$107.84 per barrel by 0339 GMT, trading in a tight 37-cent range
so far in the session. Brent rallied nearly 2 percent in the
previous session, backed by strength in U.S. gasoline futures.
U.S. crude slipped 4 cents to $85.61 per barrel.
"Trading volumes have been thin as the focus is on the U.S.
elections at the moment," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The absence of a decisive win and a clear Congress majority
raises the chances of messy negotiations over the "fiscal cliff"
- nearly $600 billion worth of spending cuts and tax increases
that risks pushing the U.S. economy into deep recession,
analysts say.
Investors are also monitoring the aftermath of superstorm
Sandy on the east coast and the Greek situation, Ker said.
"In Europe, there are concerns Greece may not get the
funding and the argument that Greece could quit the euro may
come back to haunt the risk sentiment of investors," he said.
EUROPE WORRIES
Euro zone debt concerns raised their heads once more as
hopes of a fresh funding deal for Greece at a Nov. 12 meeting of
ministers were dashed.
Lawmakers were yet to find a formula that would make Greek
debt sustainable, an European Union source said.
Athens also needs to push through spending cuts and tax
measures worth $17.5 billion, along with a raft of economic
reforms that will satisfy EU and IMF lenders.
A 48-hour strike against the proposed measures begins on
Tuesday, a day ahead of a key parliamentary vote on labour
reforms.
Markets are also eyeing data from the American Petroleum
Institute on Tuesday for clues on the impact of superstorm Sandy
on oil inventory in the top consumer.
U.S. crude inventories are forecast to have risen by 0.9
million barrels in the week to Nov. 2 while product stocks fell
after disruptions to pipelines, imports and refineries, a
preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
Oil prices may get some support as worries about unrest in
the Middle East, a key source of crude oil for the world, were
revived after a suicide bomb attack in Syria on Monday.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)