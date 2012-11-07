* Obama, Romney remain locked in tight battle
* Worries on fiscal cliff, Iran to return post-election
* Greek vote, Middle East violence remain in focus
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Brent futures slipped below
$111 per barrel on Wednesday as investors waited for more
clarity on the outcome of the United States presidential
elections, while the weakness in the global economy and oil
demand also hurt sentiment.
But further losses may be limited on renewed supply worries
after violence in the Middle East escalated and on expectations
Iran's nuclear dispute with the United States and Europe will
come back into focus after the elections.
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
were locked in a tight race. Without a decisive win and with the
two houses of Congress split between the two parties, investors
expect messy negotiations to avert the looming "fiscal cliff" -
nearly $600 billion worth of spending cuts and tax increases
that risk pushing the economy into deep recession.
"We will be finally happy to have the elections behind us,
but this is just the beginning," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk
manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"Now the focus will be on the fiscal cliff discussions and
on the Iranian dispute, all that is still ahead of us. The
global economy is still weak, but most of that is priced in."
Front-month Brent futures fell 57 cents to $110.50
per barrel at 0332 GMT, after jumping 3 percent on Tuesday. U.S.
crude was down 58 cents at $88.13 per barrel.
All eyes will be on the U.S. elections on Tuesday and the
end of the uncertainty may lead to a short-term bounce across
markets, traders say.
If the election falls short of a clear result, it risks
roiling financial markets as was the case in 2000 when the
Bush-versus-Gore battle ended up in the Supreme Court.
GREECE, MIDDLE EAST
Greece remains another key focus area, where a key
parliamentary vote on a new set of wage and pension cuts is
scheduled for Wednesday.
Greek protesters took to the streets to protest the new
austerity measures, even though the parliament is expected to
approve it by a narrow margin.
But supply worries continued to support oil prices after
Middle East violence escalated once more.
Bombs exploded in three districts of the Syrian capital
Damascus on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens, while gunmen
shot dead the brother of the parliament speaker in the latest
rebel attack on a figure associated with the ruling elite.
Directly impacting oil supply out of Syria, an explosion
also hit the main oil pipeline feeding a refinery on the western
edge of the Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday during fighting
between rebels and army forces in the area.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell slightly last week and
product stocks rose, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday, confounding analysts expectations in the wake
of Hurricane Sandy that has caused widespread disruptions to
East Coast refineries and terminals.
Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration is
scheduled to be out later on Wednesday.
Crude inventories are forecast to have risen 1.8 million
barrels last week while product stocks were seen falling, an
expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.
Also supporting U.S. crude, data showed that Superstorm
Sandy had a relatively small impact on regional gasoline demand.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)