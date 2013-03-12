* Asian shares, other riskier assets up on record Dow

* U.S. oil stocks seen up for eighth straight week -

* Brent neutral in $109.14-$111.33 range -technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, March 12 Brent futures held steady at $110 a barrel on Tuesday, drawing support from strong equity markets that helped counter concerns of a build in crude stockpiles for an eighth straight week in the world's largest oil consumer the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit another record as Friday's solid U.S. jobs data revived investor confidence of a steady recovery in the world's biggest economy, helping lift Asian shares and other riskier assets such as base metals.

For oil, support also came from data showing resilient demand from China, the world's top energy consumer.

Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $110.13 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling lower for a second straight day. U.S. oil gained 8 cents to $92.14, after ending 11 cents up.

"Oil prices are tracking stock markets as there are no major fundamental factors driving oil," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo. "Concerns of a rise in inventory in the United States is a negative, but the oil market is supported by the rise we have seen in the Dow."

The lack of compelling factors driving prices will keep Brent trading in a tight range between $109 and $111.50 a barrel for the next 24 hours, while the U.S. benchmark will swing in a $91 to $93 range, Hasegawa said.

According to Reuters technical analysis, Brent looks neutral in a range of $109.14-$111.33, while a bullish target at $92.68 remains unchanged for U.S. oil as a rebound from the March 4 low of $89.33 has not completed.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose for a seventh straight session and hit its highest intraday level since October 2007, while the Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record 14,447.29 on Monday.

Reflecting rising risk appetite, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX often used as a gauge for risk, ended at the lowest level since February 2007.

China's implied oil demand rose 4.9 percent in February compared to a year earlier to about 10.14 million barrels per day (bpd) as refiners raised crude throughput.

Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data also showed demand in January rose 8.6 percent on the year to about 10.43 million bpd, the third highest on record, as oil firms replenished stocks before the New Year.

OIL SUPPLIES

A preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed U.S. crude inventories rising 2.4 million barrels in the week to March 8. All six analysts forecast a build in crude stocks.

The poll survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The likelihood of a resumption in exports from South Sudan also weighed on the market. Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to order the resumption of the flow of southern oil exports through pipelines in Sudan within two weeks, more than a year after Juba shut down its entire output, a mediator said on Tuesday.

Landlocked South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in July 2011, shut down its 350,000 barrel-per-day output in January last year in a dispute with Khartoum over fees.

Yet, lingering concerns of tensions escalating in the Middle East over Iran's controversial nuclear programme helped keep a floor under oil prices. Worries of a supply disruption from the region have kept Brent futures above $100 through most of 2012 and this year.

Iran's crude exports in March may plunge by a quarter from a month earlier to the lowest since sanctions came into effect in 2012, industry sources said. Its customers will load 810,000 bpd compared with about 1.1 million bpd in February. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)