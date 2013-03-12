* Asian shares, other riskier assets up on record Dow
* U.S. oil stocks seen up for eighth straight week -
* Brent neutral in $109.14-$111.33 range -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, March 12 Brent futures held steady at
$110 a barrel on Tuesday, drawing support from strong equity
markets that helped counter concerns of a build in crude
stockpiles for an eighth straight week in the world's largest
oil consumer the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average hit another record as
Friday's solid U.S. jobs data revived investor confidence of a
steady recovery in the world's biggest economy, helping lift
Asian shares and other riskier assets such as base metals.
For oil, support also came from data showing resilient
demand from China, the world's top energy consumer.
Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $110.13 a barrel by
0330 GMT, after settling lower for a second straight day. U.S.
oil gained 8 cents to $92.14, after ending 11 cents up.
"Oil prices are tracking stock markets as there are no major
fundamental factors driving oil," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity
sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo. "Concerns of a rise in
inventory in the United States is a negative, but the oil market
is supported by the rise we have seen in the Dow."
The lack of compelling factors driving prices will keep
Brent trading in a tight range between $109 and $111.50 a barrel
for the next 24 hours, while the U.S. benchmark will swing in a
$91 to $93 range, Hasegawa said.
According to Reuters technical analysis, Brent looks neutral
in a range of $109.14-$111.33, while a bullish target at $92.68
remains unchanged for U.S. oil as a rebound from the March 4 low
of $89.33 has not completed.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose
for a seventh straight session and hit its highest intraday
level since October 2007, while the Dow Jones industrial average
closed at a record 14,447.29 on Monday.
Reflecting rising risk appetite, the CBOE Volatility Index,
or VIX often used as a gauge for risk, ended at the
lowest level since February 2007.
China's implied oil demand rose 4.9 percent in February
compared to a year earlier to about 10.14 million barrels per
day (bpd) as refiners raised crude throughput.
Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data
also showed demand in January rose 8.6 percent on the year to
about 10.43 million bpd, the third highest on record, as oil
firms replenished stocks before the New Year.
OIL SUPPLIES
A preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed U.S. crude
inventories rising 2.4 million barrels in the week to March 8.
All six analysts forecast a build in crude stocks.
The poll survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and
the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The likelihood of a resumption in exports from South Sudan
also weighed on the market. Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to
order the resumption of the flow of southern oil exports through
pipelines in Sudan within two weeks, more than a year after Juba
shut down its entire output, a mediator said on Tuesday.
Landlocked South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in July
2011, shut down its 350,000 barrel-per-day output in January
last year in a dispute with Khartoum over fees.
Yet, lingering concerns of tensions escalating in the Middle
East over Iran's controversial nuclear programme helped keep a
floor under oil prices. Worries of a supply disruption from the
region have kept Brent futures above $100 through most of 2012
and this year.
Iran's crude exports in March may plunge by a quarter from a
month earlier to the lowest since sanctions came into effect in
2012, industry sources said. Its customers will load 810,000 bpd
compared with about 1.1 million bpd in February.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)