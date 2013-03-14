* Asian shares extend losses, dollar near highs
* China must focus on inflation -central bank head
* Brent to fall to $106.49 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami and Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, March 14 Brent crude held steady
below $109 a barrel on Thursday on concerns over demand growth
from top two consumers China and the United States, while a firm
dollar added pressure on prices.
Comments by China's central bank on stabilising inflation
expectations reinforced investor worries it may drop its
pro-growth policy before economic expansion gathers full
momentum. The remarks weighed on most markets in Asia, but data
showing U.S. retail sales rose at their fastest clip in five
months in February provided some support to oil.
Brent crude gained 31 cents to $108.83 a barrel by
0814 GMT, swinging between a low of $108.18 to a high of
$108.86. The benchmark fell for the last four sessions. U.S. oil
gained 43 cents to $92.95, after sliding to $92.18.
"The IEA's report noted a subdued rate of growth in demand
and that is probably weighing," said Natalie Rampono, commodity
strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "But what the market is trying
to focus on is China's tightening policy. A lot of people have
been pricing in a strong pickup in oil demand from China this
year and some of those expectations may be pared back."
PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan's comments that the central
bank's stance had shifted to neutral from loose and that policy
was now prudently set to rein in the risk of rising prices come
days after data pointed to an uneven recovery in the economy.
Inflation hit a 10-month high in February, while annual
industrial output growth in January and February combined was
the lowest since October 2012.
Prices were also under pressure as crude inventories in the
world's largest oil consumer rose last week, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
U.S. crude inventories rose 2.62 million barrels in the week
to March 8, compared with analysts' expectations for a rise of
2.3 million barrels. The rise came as crude imports increased by
227,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.49 million bpd.
Refinery utilization fell 1.2 percentage points to 81.0
percent of total capacity, EIA data showed, compared with
expectations for a rise of 0.2 percentage point.
"Market sentiment remains weak and we're seeing continued
selling because of high physical availability and weak demand,"
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge in Tokyo.
Hasegawa expected Brent to slide to $107.50 and the U.S.
benchmark to hold in a steady range between $91.50-$93.50 over
the next few days.
DOLLAR
Oil markets are also under pressure from a stronger dollar.
The U.S. dollar hovered near seven-month highs against a basket
of currencies on Thursday.
The dollar index stood at 82.905, after climbing as
high as 83.055 on Wednesday as U.S. retail sales rose at their
fastest clip in five months in February. The report is the
latest in a string of data putting the world's biggest economy
well on the recovery path.
A stronger dollar can make oil more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
The IEA, which coordinates the energy policies of major
consuming nations, said in its monthly oil market report it
remained bearish on oil demand for 2013 and trimmed its outlook
for demand growth by 20,000 bpd to 820,000 bpd.
"The subdued growth rate of oil demand now looks
increasingly entrenched in the face of high oil prices and weak
economic growth," it said.
Prices were also under pressure as President Barack Obama
made little headway in convincing his toughest critics in
Washington - House of Representatives Republicans - to accept
his demand for tax increases as part of a deficit-reduction
deal.
Brent is expected to break support at $107.85 per barrel and
fall further to $106.49, while U.S. oil is expected to drop into
a range of $90.91 to $91.40 as a rebound from the March 4 low of
$89.33 has been completed.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)