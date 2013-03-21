* China manufacturing growth picks up in March
* Cyprus scrambles to avert financial meltdown
* U.S. crude stocks fall first time in 9 weeks - EIA
* Coming up: U.S. Initial jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 21 Brent crude held steady
above $108 a barrel on Thursday as China manufacturing data
pointed to a better fuel demand outlook in the world's second
largest oil user, offsetting lingering worries about contagion
in the euro zone from Cyprus's woes.
Oil held onto gains made in the previous session after data
showed growth in China's vast manufacturing sector picked up in
March, implying that the second largest economy is still on
track for gradual growth recovery. The data also pushed Asian
equities and base metals higher.
Brent crude for May delivery edged down 11 cents to
$108.61 a barrel by 0402 GMT. U.S. crude for May was at
$93.23, down 27 cents.
"China's growth at 10 percent is amazing, growth at 8
percent is quite strong, but China growth at 6 percent is still
a lot better than any other developed country out there," said
Carl Larry, president of Houston-based Oil Outlooks and
Opinions.
China's manufacturing sector growth in March, as shown in a
preliminary survey of factory managers on Thursday, pointed
towards solid but not spectacular first-quarter growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for March revived to
51.7 in March from 50.4 in February, but remained below a
two-year high of 52.3 reached at the beginning of the year.
The reading is consistent with year-on-year GDP growth of
around 8 percent, according to a Credit Agricole-CIB analyst,
above the 7.5 percent GDP growth target for 2013 released at the
annual legislative session this month.
In the euro zone, Cyprus continued to put investors on edge
as it scrambled to avert a meltdown. The Mediterranean island is
considering nationalising pension funds and ordered banks to
stay shut till next week after it rejected the terms of a
European Union bailout and turned to Russia for aid.
"The impact on oil is not direct to demand or supply, but
more to the point of investors' money," Larry said, adding that
bumps along the European Union's road to recovery have made
investors wary of riskier assets such as commodities.
Yet, the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to continue efforts
to stimulate the world's largest economy helped to lift oil
prices on Wednesday after two straight drops on Cyprus
worries.
"The rally in the U.S. has been a good one, but before we
really pop we need more proof and confidence," Larry said,
citing U.S. jobless claims out later on Thursday as a good next
indicator on the economy's outlook.
In the United States, oil production is set to surpass the
amount of crude the country imports for the first time since
1995 later this year, the Energy Information Administration said
on Wednesday.
An oil production boom from shale or tight oil unleashed by
advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing - known
as "fracking" - is expected to raise U.S. output to top 8
million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2014, the highest
since 1988, the EIA said.
U.S. crude inventories also drew down for the first in nine
weeks as imports fell, weekly data showed.
Stockpiles dropped by a surprise 1.31 million barrels in the
week to March 15, compared with analysts' expectations for a
rise of 2 million barrels.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)