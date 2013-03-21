* Cyprus scrambles to avert financial collapse
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 21 Crude oil prices fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough
money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse,
reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in
Europe.
The European Union has given Cyprus, the debt-laden
Mediterranean island, until Monday to raise billions of euros it
needs to receive an international bailout or face the collapse
of its financial system and likely exit from the euro currency
zone.
"Definitely, the euro zone factors are weighing on crude,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Adding to concerns about Europe, the euro zone's economic
downturn has deepened in March - even before the Cyprus crisis
became acute - data from survey compiler Markit showed.
The problems in Europe and the precarious situation in
Cyprus countered support from more positive economic data from
the United States, where existing home sales and leading
economic indicators rose last month.
Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to
settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded as low as $107.08.
U.S. May crude fell $1.05, or 1.12 percent, to settle
at $92.45 a barrel, after falling as low as $91.84. The U.S.
April crude contract expired and went off the board on
Wednesday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell as low as $14.61 during
the session, before ending at $15.02 based on the contract
settlements and narrowing the spread by 20 cents.
MIXED GLOBAL ECONOMIC DATA
Flash euro-zone manufacturing data showed unexpected
declines in March, driven by surprise weakness in the German and
especially French purchasing managers' indices (PMI).
Most responses in Markit's business survey were received
before Cyprus pushed the 17-nation currency bloc into fresh
turmoil and analysts said respondents may now be even more
gloomy.
The Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index fell
to 46.5 in March, lower than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of
23 economists.
More supportive U.S. data released later in the session did
little to improve investor sentiment.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits edged higher last week, but a trend reading dropped to
its lowest in five years.
Business conditions in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rose to
the highest level since September, according to a survey from
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and U.S. housing
market data also pointed to a recovery.
Chinese data also was viewed as supportive to oil futures,
as better-than-expected manufacturing figures pointed to an
improved fuel demand outlook in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
"The Chinese data is better than expected but it's not
extraordinary," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix
in Zug. "Crude oil imports in China for the first two months
were lower than last year."
In China, the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for March
revived to 51.7 in March from 50.4 in February, but remained
below a two-year high of 52.3 reached at the beginning of the
year.
The reading is consistent with year-on-year GDP growth of
around 8 percent, according to a Credit Agricole-CIB analyst,
above the 7.5 percent GDP growth target for 2013 released at
China's annual legislative session this month.
IRAN NUCLEAR PROGRAM DISPUTE
A warning from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
that the Islamic Republic would destroy the Israeli cities of
Tel Aviv and Haifa if Iran's nuclear infrastructure came under
attack from the Jewish state did not prevent crude oil prices
from dropping.
Russia said on Thursday that Iran and six global powers made
progress in expert-level talks this week to ease the standoff
over Tehran's nuclear program, but noted that there was no
breakthrough and said the risk remained that the talks could
unravel.
(Additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London and
Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim
Marshall)