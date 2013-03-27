* US home sales post biggest rise in 6-1/2 yrs
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, March 27 Brent held steady above $109
a barrel on Wednesday after robust U.S. data brightened the
outlook for demand from the world's biggest oil consumer, but
festering worries over the euro zone continued to drag.
Orders for U.S.-made durable goods surged last month and
home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six and a
half years in January, suggesting that the U.S. economy regained
momentum early in the first quarter.
But fears that the strict conditions on a rescue plan for
Cyprus would set a precedent for other bailouts underlined
concerns about Europe's financial sector.
Brent crude had slipped 12 cents to $109.24 a barrel by 0337
GMT, while U.S. crude dropped 19 cents to $96.15.
Reflecting investor sentiment on the economies of the two
regions, Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R remained
above $13 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after narrowing to as little as
$12.52 in the previous session, the smallest in eight months.
"The fundamentals between the two benchmarks are different,
but I think the WTI is a good economic indicator of the U.S. and
there are some expectations of recovery in oil demand in the
U.S., even though there is an increase in domestic oil
production," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund manager at
Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"We are also heading into the gasoline demand season so that
should be supportive ... the U.S. has deficit issues but it's
looking a little bit better than Europe right now."
The spread has narrowed sharply from $23.45 in February. The
improving U.S. economy and increased pipeline flows from the
Midwest have supported the U.S. benchmark oil contract.
Meanwhile, Brent's price has been pressured by increased
supplies from the North Sea and concerns about Europe's economy,
with Cypriot banks closed until Thursday.
CONFLICTING DATA
The upbeat outlook for the United States was tarnished
somewhat by other data on Tuesday showing a sharp drop in
consumer confidence as Americans worried about the impact of
tighter fiscal policy, particularly $85 billion in government
budget cuts known as the "sequester".
Elsewhere, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose 3.7
million barrels last week, much higher than forecast in a
Reuters survey of analysts. Inventories of gasoline and diesel
both fell more than expected.
The more closely-watched government data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) is set for release at 10:30
a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
