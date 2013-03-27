* US home sales post biggest rise in 6-1/2 yrs

* US crude stocks climbed last week, products fell -API

* Coming up: EIA oil inventory data at 1430 GMT

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, March 27 Brent held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after robust U.S. data brightened the outlook for demand from the world's biggest oil consumer, but festering worries over the euro zone continued to drag.

Orders for U.S.-made durable goods surged last month and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six and a half years in January, suggesting that the U.S. economy regained momentum early in the first quarter.

But fears that the strict conditions on a rescue plan for Cyprus would set a precedent for other bailouts underlined concerns about Europe's financial sector.

Brent crude had slipped 12 cents to $109.24 a barrel by 0337 GMT, while U.S. crude dropped 19 cents to $96.15.

Reflecting investor sentiment on the economies of the two regions, Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R remained above $13 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after narrowing to as little as $12.52 in the previous session, the smallest in eight months.

"The fundamentals between the two benchmarks are different, but I think the WTI is a good economic indicator of the U.S. and there are some expectations of recovery in oil demand in the U.S., even though there is an increase in domestic oil production," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.

"We are also heading into the gasoline demand season so that should be supportive ... the U.S. has deficit issues but it's looking a little bit better than Europe right now."

The spread has narrowed sharply from $23.45 in February. The improving U.S. economy and increased pipeline flows from the Midwest have supported the U.S. benchmark oil contract.

Meanwhile, Brent's price has been pressured by increased supplies from the North Sea and concerns about Europe's economy, with Cypriot banks closed until Thursday.

CONFLICTING DATA

The upbeat outlook for the United States was tarnished somewhat by other data on Tuesday showing a sharp drop in consumer confidence as Americans worried about the impact of tighter fiscal policy, particularly $85 billion in government budget cuts known as the "sequester".

Elsewhere, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose 3.7 million barrels last week, much higher than forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts. Inventories of gasoline and diesel both fell more than expected.

The more closely-watched government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set for release at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. (Editing by Joseph Radford)