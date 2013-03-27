* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week - EIA
* U.S. heating oil futures gain more than 1 percent
* Dollar strength limits gains of dollar-denominated crude
* S. Korea delays oil tax decision, supports Brent futures
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 27 Crude oil prices rose on
Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on
falling distillate inventories, while rising crude oil
stockpiles in the United States and the stronger dollar limited
gains.
News of fire alarms going off at Imperial Oil Ltd's
site of its 121,000 barrel per day refinery near
Sarnia, Ontario, sparked U.S. crude to turn higher in the hour
ahead of settlement. Imperial later said the refinery was
unaffected by the fire.
Earlier, U.S. crude had declined, widening its discount to
Brent a day after the spread between the two crude futures
contracts had narrowed to the smallest since July.
Supporting Brent prices was news that South Korea has
postponed an oil tax decision by three months, according to
sources with knowledge of the matter, a move that could boost
demand for North Sea crudes.
Under a free trade agreement with the European Union, South
Korean refiners could import North Sea crudes tax-free. The
refiners would then process the crude into products for export
and claim a tax rebate.
Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a
barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its
200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85.
Brent prices were on track to post a decline of more than 1
percent for the first quarter 2013 and for the month.
U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a
barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the
highest intraday price in five weeks.
U.S. crude futures were on pace to finish the first quarter
with a 5 percent gain and up nearly 5 percent for the month.
Helping limit crude oil price gains, the dollar index
strengthened as the euro fell to a four-month low versus the
U.S. currency on concerns about a weak Italian bond auction and
worries over Cyprus' rescue deal.
"The externals have been a negative for oil prices with the
euro falling to its lowest level since mid-November of 2012,"
said Dominick Chirichella of Energy Management Institute.
"The market is still uneasy about the type of deal that was
done for Cyprus."
U.S. heating oil futures rose 1.8 percent, or
3.41 cents to settle at $2.9154 a gallon after the government's
weekly inventory report showed distillate stocks fell 4.51
million barrels last week, much more than the 800,000-barrel
drop analysts expected.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. crude
inventories rose 3.26 million barrels, above the forecast for an
increase of 700,000 barrels in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels, the EIA said, more
than the expected drop of 1.0 million barrels, but U.S. gasoline
futures managed only a 0.49 cent gain to settle at
$3.1155 a gallon.
Crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub rose
439,000 barrels to 49.47 million, the EIA said.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R reached $13.94 a
barrel, then the spread narrowed back to end at $13.11 based on
contract settlements.
On Tuesday, the premium fell as low as $12.52 during the
session, the lowest since July 2012 and in retreat after pushing
to the 2013 peak of $23.45 on Feb. 8.
"One of the reasons why (U.S.) crude has been rallying
versus Brent was because of the trend of supplies falling at
Cushing, but this build in Cushing is weighing now," said Phil
Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Despite the bearish implications of rising U.S. crude oil
supply, upbeat data in recent months has boosted confidence in
the recovery of the world's top economy and No. 1 oil consumer.
Crude prices on either side of the Atlantic rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday after strong U.S. economic reports fed
optimism about the economy and energy demand.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Jessica
Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David
Gregorio)