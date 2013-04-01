* China PMI hits 11-month high, but misses expectations
* Brent, WTI crude hit multi-week highs earlier
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM manufacturing; 1400 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, April 1 Brent crude eased under $110
a barrel on Monday after Chinese manufacturing data missed
market expectations, signalling possibly slower oil demand
growth in the world's second-largest consumer.
China's official purchasing managers index for March came in
a 50.9, the highest in 11 months, although a Reuters poll showed
economists expected an increase to 52.0 from February's
five-month low of 50.1.
A separate PMI survey by HSBC put the index at 51.6, mostly
in line with an initial reading of 51.7, spurred by a rise in
new orders.
"The data came in below market expectations, which could
indicate that oil demand growth may not expand quite as quickly
as we would like it to," said Carl Larry, president of Oil
Outlooks and Opinion, based in Houston.
"But China's still growing and that continues to be an
underlying support factor long term for the market. Whether they
are at 6 percent or 7 percent they are growing."
Brent crude for May delivery was off 54 cents at
$109.48 a barrel by 0259 GMT, after slipping 1 percent in the
quarter just ended. In early trade, the Brent contract hit a
session high of $110.20, the loftiest since March 15.
U.S. crude was down 51 cents at $96.72 a barrel,
after hitting a six-week high of $97.80 earlier in the session.
West Texas Intermediate crude gained nearly 6 percent the
January-March period.
The price comparisons were against Thursday's settlement
prices, with trading in both markets shut on Friday ahead of the
Easter holiday.
SUPPLY FLOW CONCERNS
As Exxon Mobil continued the cleanup of an oil spill
in Arkansas, investor concern over the length of the supply
disruption resulting from the shutdown of a pipeline is likely
to add further support to the market.
Exxon's Pegasus pipeline, which can carry more than 90,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Illinois to Texas, is used
to supply U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
"The fear premium is back on again. We are definitely
concerned about supply flows with the maintenance season coming
to a close," Larry said.
"Furthermore, stocks at Cushing have been coming off for the
past month, so the market is definitely watching to see what
happens with Pegasus, because this could delay Keystone
further."
The Arkansas spill drew fast reaction from opponents of the
proposed 800,000 bpd Keystone XL pipeline, which would also
carry heavy crude from Canada's tar sands to the Gulf Coast
refining hub.
Environmentalists have expressed concern about the impact of
developing the oil sands and say the crude is more corrosive to
pipelines than conventional oil.
On Wednesday, a train carrying Canadian crude derailed in
Minnesota, spilling 15,000 gallons of oil.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Tom Hogue)