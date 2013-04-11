* Brent premium to WTI lowest since June 2012
* Oil falls even though U.S. jobless claims drop last week
* Gasoline stocks rise at ARA hub in Europe -analyst
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, April 11 Oil prices settled lower on
Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its
forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the
world's top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies.
The IEA cut its forecast of growth in global oil demand for
the third straight month. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) and the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) also revised their forecasts lower
this week.
Sputtering economic growth in the United States and several
major developing economies and a recession in parts of Europe
have eroded demand for fuel at a time when oil production has
been increasing rapidly, particularly in North America.
"There's an ongoing process of acknowledging that the
underlying fundamentals are not supporting prices," said Timothy
Evans, an energy analyst with Citi Futures Perspectives in New
York.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week to their highest
level since 1990, the EIA reported on Wednesday.
"I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that any time a
market has a 22-year high in inventories, it's not a bull
market," Evans said.
Gasoline stocks independently held in Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub climbed to their highest level
in almost five years last week, data from analyst Patrick Kulsen
showed on Thursday.
Brent prices declined more sharply than U.S. crude,
narrowing the spread between Brent and U.S. West Texas
Intermediate to a nine-month low of $10.59 at one point on
Thursday, before settling at $10.76.
Brent May crude settled $1.52 lower at $104.27 a
barrel, after touching a session low of $103.70. Brent's May
contract expires on Monday.
U.S. May crude settled off $1.13 at $93.51 a barrel,
well below its 50-day moving average of $94.33. It dropped as
low as $93.06 during the session.
U.S. RBOB gasoline fell more than 3 cents to $2.83 a gallon.
The benchmark distillate futures contract also fell
nearly 5 cents to settle at $2.89 a gallon.
Oil prices slipped even as world stock markets rose for a
fourth day, after receiving a lift from an unexpected drop in
U.S. initial jobless claims last week. The Dow and the S&P 500
hit new all-time highs.
While commodity and equity prices often trade together,
fundamental concerns about supply, demand and economic growth
have kept oil prices on their own track.
"We feel that the oil market's downside disconnect during
the past couple of weeks is sending off signals that most of the
equity advance is reflective of a near-zero interest rate
environment that is keeping capital flowing into the more
attractive returns of the stock market," Jim Ritterbusch,
president at Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
"In other words, the energy complex is not connecting the
dots between a record high stock market and oil demand
improvement in the U.S. or most other countries for that
matter."
A weaker dollar, usually supportive for
dollar-denominated commodities, did not prevent the price
weakness in the oil futures complex.
LOWER DEMAND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS
The IEA on Thursday cut its forecast for global oil demand
growth this year by 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 795,000 bpd,
citing weaker-than-expected oil use in developed economies,
particularly Europe and Japan, as well as Russia and
India.
"A slightly weaker demand trend is forecast," the IEA, which
advises industrialized countries on energy policy, said in its
monthly report.
GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean
peninsula keep providing some support to oil even as prices drop
on market fundamentals.
In London, foreign ministers from the G8 group of rich
countries failed to patch up deep divisions over Syria or come
up with a concrete plan on North Korea during a meeting on
Thursday.
South Korea could become the second major buyer to face a
halt in crude oil imports from Iran, as insurers broaden Western
sanctions to refineries, sources involved with the matter said.
Talks last weekend between Iran and major powers yielded
little progress in resolving the dispute over Tehran's nuclear
program.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York,
Christopher Johnson in London and Ramya Venugopal in Chennai,
India; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)