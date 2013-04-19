* OPEC mulls extraordinary meeting on price drop -Venezuela
* Excess U.S. supply, low global demand may depress prices
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 19 Brent crude climbed toward
$100 a barrel on Friday, stretching its gains into a second
straight session after a steep 6-day fall, although worries
about higher crude output in the United States and lower global
demand kept a lid on prices.
June Brent crude rose 34 cents to $99.47 a barrel by
0255 GMT, extending Thursday's 1.47 percent gain. U.S. crude
was up 48 cents to $88.21, after settling up 1.21
percent.
But front-month oil prices are set to fall for a third
straight week, pummelled by a cut in oil demand forecasts by
global energy agencies and a slew of weak economic data from the
United States and China, the world's two largest oil consumers.
"We have seen a big decline in prices since early this month
so I'm not surprised if markets come back by $2," said Ken
Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"It is still possible for oil to fall further from
oversupply," he said, adding that Brent could hit as low as $90
in the next couple of months.
Oil prices are down nearly $10 a barrel from the start of
this month. Data showing China's economic growth unexpectedly
slowed in the first three months of 2013 sparked a sell-off this
week, causing Brent to hit the lowest since July and U.S.
futures to slip to a 2013 low.
"The past week has seen a dramatic reaction to the
realisation that the market's global growth outlook had perhaps
been too optimistic," Marc Ground, a commodities strategist at
Standard Bank said in an April 18 note.
"While this may have been an overreaction, which could see
some upside return over the coming weeks, we feel that the
potential for a return to the strength of first quarter 2013 is
highly unlikely."
In the United States, the number of people filing new claims
for unemployment benefits rose last week and factory activity in
the nation's Mid-Atlantic region cooled in April, further signs
of a moderation in economic growth.
U.S. oil demand rose slightly in March, but was still at the
second-lowest level for the month in 16 years, industry group
American Petroleum Institute said.
Oil production by the United States is set to surpass the
amount of crude it imports for the first time since 1995 later
this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said last
month.
Brent's fall below $100 has drawn comments from oil hawks
Iran and Venezuela that OPEC could call for an emergency meeting
even though the group is due to meet at the end of May.
"I don't think they'll have an emergency meeting as prices
are holding unless the market falls faster than expected,"
Newedge's Hasegawa said, adding that OPEC was unlikely to cut
supply as demand could rebound in the second half of the year.
Supply disruptions, especially in Africa, are supporting oil
prices. Widespread oil theft in Nigeria prompted Shell
to shut down a 150,000 barrel per day pipeline on Monday for six
weeks while a probe into an April 2 blast on pipelines to the
Libyan oil port of Zueitina pointed to sabotage.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)