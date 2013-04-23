* China HSBC flash PMI eases, points to tepid Q2 recovery
* Saudi Arabia, UAE to keep output steady in Q2 -sources
* Coming up: API weekly oil stocks at 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 23 Brent crude slipped towards
$100 a barrel on Tuesday after manufacturing data from China
pointed to a lukewarm recovery in the second quarter, denting
the outlook for fuel demand in the world's second largest oil
consumer.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to
50.5 in April from 51.6 the month before as new export orders
shrank in China, suggesting the country faces considerable
headwinds.
June Brent crude had dropped 34 cents to $100.05 a
barrel by 0244 GMT, while U.S. crude for June delivery
was down 40 cents at $88.79 a barrel.
"It's disappointing data from the previous month, but it's
still above 50," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities sales manager
at Astmax Investments in Tokyo. "I'm happy to buy on dips."
The PMI's 50-point level demarcates growth from contraction
from the month before.
Brent settled above $100 on Monday for the first time in
five sessions as traders saw oil below the psychological level
as a bargain. The benchmark has fallen 10 percent from about
$111 in early April on global growth concerns.
The decline has sparked speculation that OPEC could re-look
at supply at its May 31 meeting although Libya has said it would
seek to increase its output quota.
"Brent below $100 makes it very difficult for Middle East
producers to balance their budgets," Emori said.
In response to China's moderate growth, Saudi Arabia is
expected to keep oil output steady throughout the second quarter
after a 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) cut in the last two months
of 2012.
NIGERIA TENSIONS
Fighting in Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and a force
majeure on Bonny Light crude exports also put a floor under
Brent prices.
The country's oil production is beset by widespread oil
thefts that had forced Royal Dutch Shell to shut its
150,000 bpd Nembe pipeline last week.
Yet supply could rise elsewhere in Africa and the Middle
East with the restart of South Sudan's oil production and a
lifting of European Union sanctions on Syrian crude exports.
The U.N. nuclear agency said it is talking with Iran to set
a date for discussions on resuming an investigation there, after
Iranian media reported that talks were set for May
21.
Investors will scour weekly oil inventories data from the
United States due on Tuesday and Wednesday to gauge demand in
the world's largest oil consumer.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles are forecast to have
climbed last week on increased imports, and oil products are
also seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts
showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)