* Brent/WTI spread settled under $10 on Thurs; 1st time
since Jan 2012
* Global oil inventories tightened in March-April -EIA
* Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirs Gulf
concerns
* Coming up: U.S. Q1 GDP advance data at 1230 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 26 Brent crude eased below $103
a barrel on Friday after rising $3 in the past two sessions,
with investors cautious over the tepid outlook for growth in the
world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China.
Brent is set for its biggest weekly gain since November, but
is still 7 percent off levels at the start of April after a
string of disappointing data stoked fears of global economic
slowdown.
Brent had slipped 44 cents to $102.97 a barrel by
0222 GMT, after touching a low of $102.89, while U.S. crude for
June delivery stood at $93.32, down 32 cents.
"We're going to see more caution in the commodities market
in the coming week," said ANZ analyst Natalie Rampono.
"We know what is happening in Europe but we're uncertain
about growth prospects in China and the U.S and that's probably
also why Brent is underperforming WTI (West Texas
Intermediate)."
Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures CL-LCO1=R settled on
Thursday at below $10 for the first time since January 2012.
Weak economic data from China and the euro zone have weighed
on Brent, while better-than-expected U.S. data and the easing of
a supply glut at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S.
crude futures, have buoyed the U.S. marker.
Technical charts showed that Brent is expected to retrace to
$102.06 per barrel, as it faces resistance at $103.07, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. crude is on track for its largest weekly rise since
July 2012 and prices could climb further if first quarter GDP,
due for release later on Friday, growth meets expectations.
Economists are expecting a 3.0 percent annualized pace of
growth in the previous quarter, a Reuters survey showed.
"It's quite a big jump and if it comes in line with
expectations that will be supportive for markets," ANZ's Rampono
said.
Oil was also supported by a tightening of global spare
inventories over the last two months, according to a report from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as well as by
ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Members of the U.S. Congress are calling for action on Syria
after a report showed the likely use of chemical weapons by the
Syrian government.
"The Syria situation has been ongoing and the market has
priced in to a certain extent," Rampono said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan)