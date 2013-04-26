* Brent/WTI spread trades below $10 for 2nd day
* U.S. GDP expands at 2.5 pct annual rate, slower than
expected
* Global oil inventories tightened in March-April -EIA
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, April 26 Brent crude oil fell on
Friday, following a two-day, $3 rally, as weak economic data
from the United States sounded a note of caution on growth
prospects in the world's largest oil consumer.
Oil and other commodities such as metals slid in a midday
selloff that traders said may have been prompted by fund
liquidations as European markets closed for the weekend.
Later, Brent pared losses in the afternoon.
"The markets tend to overreact. The oil market got knocked
off its knees and grabbed some legs," said Dan Flynn, an analyst
and trader at Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
Even after Brent's biggest one-week gain since November
2012, it remains more than 6 percent below where it started
April. A string of disappointing reports in recent weeks from
the United States, China and Germany have stoked fears of global
economic slowdown.
Traders said low trading volumes indicated a lack of
conviction in this week's rally. Volumes for U.S. crude were 22
percent lower than the 30-day moving average and 11 percent
lower for Brent.
On Friday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. gross
domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, slower than the 3.0 percent rate expected. The
data fed worries about a deceleration in the second quarter and
U.S. equity markets fell for most of the session.
Brent slipped 25 cents a barrel to settle at $103.16
a barrel after touching a low of $102.25. U.S. crude
settled down 64 cents at $93.00 after going to $92.06 at midday.
U.S. crude prices have skidded from over $97 at the
beginning of April to below $86 by mid-month.
"The market rebounded pretty strongly in the past week. We
bounced from $85 close to $94 and it looks as if what you're
seeing today is a little bit of profit-taking," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures CL-LCO1=R edged
higher Friday after settling below $10 on Thursday for the first
time since January 2012, closing at $10.16.
"The Brent trade is still providing a study in contrasts as
the curve structure is strengthening amidst further weakening in
Brent-WTI," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and
Associates in Galena, Illinois, wrote in a research note.
"The market has gone through a period of relatively robust
North Sea production, thus weakening the Brent side of the
spread, while market participants are less concerned with the
overhang of crude oil in the U.S. Midwest as the ability to move
oil out of the region continues to increase," Dominick
Chirichella of Energy Management Institute said.
Ritterbusch cautioned that the spread could reverse course
to widen next week, citing elevated supply at the U.S.'s
Cushing, Oklahoma hub, and reduced availability of Nigerian oil
and lower Norwegian production beyond next month that could move
Brent higher.
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said
Friday that money managers raised their net long U.S. crude
futures and options positions in the week to April 23.
Money managers went short heating oil, however, selling
15,900 contracts to arrive at the largest short position seen
since January of 2007, Tim Evans, energy specialist at Citi
Futures Perspective wrote in a research note.
Oil has been supported by a tightening of global inventories
over the past two months, according to a report from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, as well as by ongoing
tensions in the Middle East.
Members of the U.S. Congress are calling for action on Syria
after a report showed the likely use of chemical weapons by the
Syrian government.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Peg Mackey
in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley
and David Gregorio)