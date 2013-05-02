* Weak U.S., China data weigh on prices

* U.S. crude stocks hit record high last week

* Fed's pledge to stick to stimulus plan cushions prices

* Coming Up: ECB interest rate decision; 1145 GMT (updates prices)

By Luke Pachymuthu

SINGAPORE, May 2 Brent crude steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed last month, underlining worries that the No. 1 economy cooled as the second quarter got underway. Manufacturing orders in China also dropped unexpectedly, warming concerns about growth in one of the world's top commodities consumers.

The data triggered a commodities sell-off on the first trading day of May, although a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its monetary stimulus plan has provided some support.

Brent, which fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, inched down 5 cents to $99.90 a barrel by 0642 GMT on Thursday after hitting a low of $99.51 -- just shy of the prior session's trough of $98.76.

U.S crude was 22 cents lower at $90.81 a barrel, extending losses into a third straight session, hurt by a buildup in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude stocks rose 6.7 million barrels to a record 395.3 million in the week to April 26, data from the Energy Information Administration showed, far exceeding forecasts of a 1-million-barrel build.

"It all comes down to demand. We are oversupplied at the moment because consumption levels have just not picked up. The assumption is we should be seeing demand growing at a much stronger pace at this point of the year," said Carl Larry, president of the Houston-based Oil Outlook and Opinions.

"The confluence of bad economic data and these latest stock builds will continue to weigh on prices."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 50.7 from 51.3 in March and its employment index fell to 50.2 from 54.2.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.6 in April from an 11-month high of 50.9 in March. Analysts had expected the April PMI to be 51.0. The final HSBC PMI on Thursday painted a similar picture, dropping to 50.4 in April from March's 51.6.

"When you look at these numbers it shows growth, and that is really better, when you compare it to what is going on in Europe," said Larry. "But the market is getting anxious as expectations are for these economies to be climbing a lot faster at this point in the year than they are."

Another key U.S. economic indicator investors will be watching for is Friday's non-farm payrolls.

"If we get a bad number here then you can probably expect to see either the Federal Reserve or the president come out to talk about growth stability in the United States," Larry said.

The Fed said on Wednesday it would continue buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and added it would step up purchases if needed to protect the economy. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)