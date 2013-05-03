* Brent trims losses for the week, down 0.4 pct
* U.S. crude heads for second straight weekly gain
* Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls; 1230 GMT
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, May 3 Brent crude held below $103 a
barrel on Friday, holding on to most of its steep gains from the
previous session when an interest rate cut by the European
Central Bank boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The ECB's decision came a day after the Federal Reserve
recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme, helping Brent
trim losses for the week -- down a slight 0.4 percent now versus
a more than 3 percent decline at the end of Wednesday.
"Europe has always been about austerity, spending cuts and
raising taxes, but with this rate cut decision we see a genuine
shift towards a focus on growth," said Ben Taylor, sales trader
at the Sydney-based CMC Markets.
Brent crude was 17 cents lower at $102.68 a barrel
by 0248 GMT, while U.S. crude for June delivery was down
19 cents a barrel at $93.80 a barrel.
Both contracts jumped around 3 percent overnight in their
biggest single-day rally in almost six months.
Oil prices got a shot in the arm on Thursday after the ECB
cut interest rates to record lows and from a report showing U.S.
jobless claims dropped sharply to a five-year low -- indicating
the job market was still healing in the world's largest economy
and top oil consumer.
The ECB, which lowered its main rate by a quarter percentage
point to a record low 0.50 percent, said it would prime banks
with as much liquidity as they need until at least July 2014 and
look at ways to boost lending to smaller companies, which are
the lifeblood of Europe's economies but have been starved of
credit in many countries.
"This will likely encourage banks to lend and it will
benefit small and medium enterprises. If they expand and then
hire, it will go towards bringing down the unemployment number,"
CMC Market's Taylor said.
With the ECB and Fed decisions out of the way, investors are
now turning their attention towards key U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data expected later in the day.
A Reuters poll showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls may have
risen by 145,000 in April after hitting a nine-month low of
88,000 in March, but a lower-than-forecast increase in private
hiring from Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report raises
the risk of a smaller number.
"This is going to be key for the week, if we get a really
strong number then we are going to see even further momentum on
oil," Taylor said.
However, weak manufacturing activity in the United States
and China is still clouding the outlook for oil demand from the
top two consumers.
"I think the PMIs which we've seen this week still reminds
us that in China we still need to see further evidence of
stabilisation, and in the U.S. we want to see signs that is a
little less stop-start," Taylor said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)