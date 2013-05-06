* Israel strikes Syria; UN warns against escalation in
tension
* Brent gains 9 percent since year-low of $96.75 a barrel
* Asian shares rise following Wall St rally, U.S. data
* Brent may drop to $104.30 -technicals
* Coming Up: Euro zone retail sales; 0900 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Meeyoung Cho and Manash Goswami
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 6 Brent futures rose to
their highest in nearly a month, above $105 per barrel on
Monday, as an Israeli air strike on a Syrian military facility
over the weekend stoked worry over the risk of disruption to
supplies from the Middle East.
Israeli officials said their second raid in days was aimed
at stopping Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Iran, from acquiring
weapons that could be used to strike Tel Aviv if Israel follows
through on threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran
denied its missiles were destined for Hezbollah and urged the
region to unite against Israel.
Brent crude touched $105.49 a barrel, the highest
since April 11, and was up 44 cents at $104.63 by 0724 GMT. The
contract extended Friday's gains after better-than-expected job
growth was reported in top oil consumer the United States.
U.S. oil rose to a high of $97.17 and traded up 57
cents at $96.18, after ending Friday up 1.7 percent.
"Rising geopolitical worries have increased the risk premium
on oil and the fear is that the Israeli attack is going to lead
to a wider involvement of other nations in the Syrian conflict,"
said Victor Shum, an oil consultant at IHS in Singapore.
"That's allowing oil to extend gains made on the back of
strong jobs data in the United States."
U.S. payrolls rose more than expected in April, pushing the
unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent, easing
concerns about a sharp slowdown in the economy. A revision also
showed hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the
prior two months, giving further relief to nervous investors.
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday as a result, and Asian shares and Shanghai copper gained
on Monday as investors were willing to take on more risks.
"Overall, U.S. labour market conditions are holding up well,
despite headwinds facing the economy, most notably from
government spending cuts," analysts at ANZ said in a note.
Oil's upside is likely to be capped by lingering worries
over demand growth as the global economic outlook remains bleak,
amid ample supplies. Those factors may check much of a rise from
current levels and spur investors to take profits from the surge
unless the Middle East situation worsens, Shum said.
LACKS TIGHTNESS
"The market today lacks physical tightness," said Shum. "So
if you keep the latest geopolitical worries aside, there is no
reason for prices to be where they are. If the situation does
not worsen, we may see investors take profit from the rise."
Brent has gained as much as 9 percent in less than three
weeks since the intraday low of $96.75 a barrel for the year,
touched on April 18. It rose to a high of $119.17 on Jan. 2.
Prices have suffered because of weak economic data from the
world's second-biggest oil consumer, China, and Europe's
prolonged debt crisis.
China's export growth is expected to slow to around 10
percent in the second quarter from 18 percent in the first, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
"Although the external environment facing China has
improved, our country's strong export growth rate cannot be
sustained as demand is still not strong and trade protection
rises," it quoted the State Information Office as saying.
That could signal further reason for investors to worry
about China's demand for energy and raw materials.
Brent may retrace to $104.30 a barrel, while U.S. oil may
fall to $95.72, as it faces a resistance at $97.05, says Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
