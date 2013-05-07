* Israel says 'no winds of war' despite Syria air strikes
* Asian shares inch up after S&P's 500 index closes at a
record
* U.S. crude stocks forecast higher on imports -poll
* Brent to form a top around $105.50 -technicals
* Coming Up: ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1145 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 7 Brent futures slipped back
towards $105 a barrel on Tuesday as investors saw the recent
surge in prices as an opportunity to sell and book profits, with
concerns of an escalation in tensions in the Middle East helping
to stem losses.
The benchmark hit its highest in nearly a month above $105
in the previous session as supply worries following Israeli air
strikes on Syria trumped concern of weak global demand. Oil also
drew support from a record close of the Standard & Poor's 500
Index on hopes of a steady U.S. recovery.
Brent crude slipped 36 cents to $105.10 a barrel by
0328 GMT, after settling up at $105.46, its highest finish since
April 10. Brent has rebounded more than $6 a barrel since
falling below $99 last Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 44 cents
to $95.71, after ending 55 cents higher.
"There is some profit-taking coming in after the sharp rise
in prices we saw in the recent days," said Tetsu Emori, a
commodities sales manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo. "The
current fundamentals are very weak with China slowing down and
with U.S. demand not so strong."
Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus
reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying the
raids were not aimed at influencing its neighbour's civil war
but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese
Hezbollah militants.
Expectations of a further build in U.S. commercial crude
stocks after hitting a record high are also weighing on prices.
A preliminary Reuters poll, taken ahead of weekly inventory
reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S.
Energy Department's Energy Information Administration (EIA),
forecast on average that crude stocks increased by 1.8 million
barrels in the week ended May 3.
Brent looks like forming a top around $105.50 per barrel and
is due for a deep correction, while U.S. oil is expected to
retest support at $94.65, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
PRICE OUTLOOK
Brent may find strong support at $100 a barrel and the U.S.
benchmark at $90, Emori said. Prices are unlikely to break below
those levels as many producing and exporting countries need oil
to hold near there to support annual budgets, Emori said.
"The option to influence prices is more with producers than
with the demand side," said Emori. "If prices fall sharply,
producers will just lower output and exports."
Brent crude is expected to rise in the second half of 2013,
Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Monday.
The bank said the global oil balance looked much tighter
this summer with Brent prices likely to trade up to $110-$115
per barrel in the second half of 2013.
In the week to April 30, hedge funds and other large
speculators increased bets on higher Brent prices, upping their
net long positions by 9,614 contracts to 108,741, according to
data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) released on Monday.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)